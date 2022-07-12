Cannabis is the scientific name for marijuana. This article is a response to a comment by someone who does not believe that marijuana use leads to violence. I content that it is a gateway drug, leads to mental illness, and there is a greater risk of violence as a result.
The reader commented on the movie “Reefer Madness,” where science warned us of the danger of marijuana smoking. Today that risk is translating into real-world impacts. Before states legalized recreational cannabis, advocates said that legalization would let police focus on hardened criminals rather than marijuana smokers and thus reduce violent crime. A January 2018 paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry indicated that “people who used cannabis in 2001 were almost three times as likely to used opiates three years later, even after adjusting for other potential risks.”
In a blog titled 3rd Millenium Classrooms, posted Jan. 18, 2021, the author advised “Among the negative effects that marijuana use has on the brain and mental health, some studies suggest an association with cases of violence. Marijuana intoxication can cause panic reactions and paranoid feelings, which can cause symptoms of suspicion, aggressiveness, and anger, leading to violence. In some cases, marijuana can cause or exacerbate psychosis, and psychosis is a high-risk factor for violence. During a psychotic episode, a person’s perception of reality is altered, and they are unable to distinguish reality from hallucinations.”
A 2012 paper in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, examining a federal survey of more than 9,000 adolescents, found that “marijuana use was associated with a doubling of domestic violence in the United States.” A 2017 paper in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, examining violence among 6,000 British and Chinese men, found that “drug use was linked to a five-fold increase in violence, and the drug used was always cannabis.”
In Alex Berenson’s 2019 article, Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence, he stated, “advocates go so far as to claim that legalization has reduced violent crime. In a 2017 speech calling for federal legalization, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said that “states (that have legalized marijuana) are seeing decreases in violent crime.” He was wrong.
According to Berenson, “The first four states to legalize marijuana for recreational use were Colorado and Washington in 2014 and Alaska and Oregon in 2015. Combined, those four states had about 450 murders and 30,300 aggravated assaults in 2013. Last year, they had almost 620 murders and 38,000 aggravated assaults—an increase of 37% for murders and 25% for aggravated assaults, far greater than the national increase, even after accounting for differences in population growth.”
Knowing exactly how much of the increase is related to cannabis is impossible without researching every crime. But police reports, news stories, and arrest warrants suggest a close link in many cases. For example, “police in Longmont, Colorado, arrested Daniel Lopez for stabbing his brother Thomas to death as a neighbor watched. Daniel Lopez had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was ‘self-medicating’ with marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.”
The problem that exists today is that the media and state treasurers with dollar signs in their eyes, are in the back pocket of the marijuana lobby. Not enough is being done to get the word out on the risks of cannabis, whether smoked or ingested.
Whether to use marijuana or not, is a personal decision. Whether it should be legal or not, is a political decision. But, what it does to your life and the lives of others is a societal problem that impacts us all.
