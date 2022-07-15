The key to good posture is in the proper positioning of the spine with respect to the correct alignment of the back, shoulders and head while standing, sitting or lying down. The spine has three natural curves — at the neck, mid back, and low back. Correct posture should maintain these curves, but not increase them.
Good spinal alignment is important because it improves blood flow, helps keep the nerves and blood vessels healthy, and supports the muscles, ligaments, and tendons.
Align your spine
Everyone’s ideal posture is different — it depends on your height and body composition. But correct posture is all about neutral spinal alignment. When you are in proper alignment, your body should actually feel relaxed, easy and balanced without tension or strain.
A physical therapist or certified personal trainer who is qualified to do a posture analysis, can help identify correct spinal alignment. But you can get a good idea with this simple wall test.
• Place the back of your head against a wall, and move your feet approximately 6 inches out from the baseboard.
• Your buttocks should touch the wall, with your lower back and neck positioned about 2 inches from it.
• The shoulder blades are gently pressed on the wall.
• Tuck your belly in and straighten up imagining the top of your head stretching toward the ceiling.
There are a couple more steps recommended in order to complete the assessment. Turn sideways in front of a mirror and sneak a peak in the mirror. Is your chin jutting forward? Gently press (not force) your chin in until your ears line up over your mid-shoulder. Look at your hands. Are your palms facing the side of your body or behind? If they are facing back, check out your upper back again. Are you slouching? Just repeat the wall test from the beginning.
Your final measurement will require an additional pair of eyes to observe your back. When in correct alignment, the shoulder blades should sit flat on the upper back approximately four inches apart; the key word is approximately. If they are too far apart, the shoulder blades start to wing out, and the shoulders start to round forward. If the blades are too close together, this is classified as an exaggerated military-style, shoulders-back posture. Either of these positions can cause fatigue and muscle strain.
Once you have measured all the angles of your posture, do you feel uncomfortable? That may mean you are not in correct alignment. Keep reading; I want to get you to the point where you will eventually feel comfortable.
Quick and simple posture exercises
First of all, make it your main goal to concentrate on always standing or sitting tall. This simple activity will help prevent future postural problems. You’ll feel better and look better — even create an illusion of appearing slimmer.
The following exercise is something you can do right now to help improve your posture. Stand with your feet comfortably apart and your hands resting alongside your body, with palms facing inward. Lean slightly back as if you are trying to look at the uppermost cupboard in your kitchen. While maintaining this backbend position, slowly raise your arms toward the ceiling with your thumbs pointing back. Stop when you feel pain; this is your end range. Repeat this pattern at least five times.
This exercise can be performed every day. But, if you discover you have considerable pain in your shoulder joint when doing the movement, it may be a sign that something is wrong, and it needs to be addressed with your doctor or physical therapist.
Last but not least, let’s see if you can apply postural awareness to movement. Test your balance and coordination by placing a light book or flat tray on your head. Sense what your body is doing while you try to balance the object on your head. Now start to slowly move — forward, backward or both. Feel the sensation of your body shifting to maintain balance with each movement. As you master the technique, add squats or even picking an item off the floor. How did you do? Were you able to keep the book centered on your head without dropping it?
If you didn’t pass the wall test and had difficulty with the above exercises, no worries; keep trying. Next week I will cover back and shoulder movement exercises specifically designed to correct poor posture. Until then keep practicing what you have learned, and remember to stand tall.
