Gordon Wilson

Gordon Kenneth Wilson passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
To all who knew and loved him he was known as Kenny. Kenny was born on the "Patton Place" near Silver City, New Mexico, on July 1, 1933.
His Parents and Grandparents had secured homestead rights at White Signal, NM.
The homestead was later deemed unsuccessful; his father took various employment on dude ranches and the mule trails of the Grand Canyon in Arizona to support the young family. In Kenny's late elementary school years, the family ended up in the Sulfur Springs Valley, Willcox, Arizona.
His father continued to cowboy for ranches in the area and Kenny lived during the school year with his grandparents in town. Kenny was an accomplished high school athlete excelling in baseball and basketball. He earned a basketball scholarship at Eastern Arizona in Thatcher, Arizona and there was on the championship team that played in Kansas for the Junior College title.
He then played basketball for the U of A in Tucson. After his Junior year he relinquished his scholarship, devoted himself to his studies, graduated, and attended Dental school at Baylor in Dallas. He practiced dentistry in Arizona for 59 years, retiring a year before his death. His goal had been to practice for 60 years.
Kenny married Ruth Jeanne Anderson, later divorced, and married Bonnie McGregor. He had four children by his first marriage.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie; his four children, Kenny, Tim, Linda and Nancy- and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenny loved being a cowboy. His empty saddle will be led to his grave site at the Sunset Cemetery in Willcox, Arizona on January 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel in Willcox, Arizona.
