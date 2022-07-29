Gasoline is at $4.25-plus in Delaware, but it is approaching $6 or more in many parts of our nation. The solution of our “leaders” we were told was to take our strategic oil reserves to reduce the pump price by 16 cents or so, depending on the various sources doing the research and reporting. My first thought was why do we call this our “strategic oil reserve?” The second was how much of this critical supply will it take to address the continued inflation at the pump.

First, let me say that “strategic” refers to petroleum set aside for emergency situations, primarily as relating to international shortages and the potential for armed conflict. Our national storage capacity is just over 725 million barrels. Fifty million barrels were released lately to allow this minute reduction of gasoline prices at the pump for perhaps a few months. However, 10% (5 million barrels) is reported as being sold to our stated enemies! And this after shutting down our own production! Our president is now visiting our enemies trying to buy what we just stopped producing from countries that want to destroy our economy and our way of life. How can we go from being a totally self-sustaining nation in under two years to one begging our stated enemies in the Middle East for help?

