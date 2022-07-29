Gasoline is at $4.25-plus in Delaware, but it is approaching $6 or more in many parts of our nation. The solution of our “leaders” we were told was to take our strategic oil reserves to reduce the pump price by 16 cents or so, depending on the various sources doing the research and reporting. My first thought was why do we call this our “strategic oil reserve?” The second was how much of this critical supply will it take to address the continued inflation at the pump.
First, let me say that “strategic” refers to petroleum set aside for emergency situations, primarily as relating to international shortages and the potential for armed conflict. Our national storage capacity is just over 725 million barrels. Fifty million barrels were released lately to allow this minute reduction of gasoline prices at the pump for perhaps a few months. However, 10% (5 million barrels) is reported as being sold to our stated enemies! And this after shutting down our own production! Our president is now visiting our enemies trying to buy what we just stopped producing from countries that want to destroy our economy and our way of life. How can we go from being a totally self-sustaining nation in under two years to one begging our stated enemies in the Middle East for help?
Our national leaders, with the support of our media, continue to say how terrible our country has been and continues to be as it relates to slavery and discrimination when our president is begging petroleum help from countries who are really into slavery and suppression of their own populations even at this late date in time. China, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and several of our neighbors in South America to mention just a few. At the same time, these same great leaders are crushing our own oil industry in the attempt to eliminate our most recent energy independence reached just under two years ago!
This little article is simply asking anyone who feels these random thoughts are incorrect to share with me where these words are wrong or just plain out of line. We should all be open to discussion no matter the subject. While the global “climate warming,” “climate cooling,” and now “climate change” crowd seem to stress our dismal future unless America goes green within just a few more years, I seem to recall Mr. Gore saying we had only 20 years left back in the presidential race in 1999. AOC said 12 years just about four years ago and all the left wing pundits predicting doom in the very near future, these are predictions based on temperature changes. However, in the last 100 years, “the Earth’s temperature has increased by only one degree!” Do we really want to put our nation in a third-world situation for one degree? I look forward to anyone’s thoughts on this matter!
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts
