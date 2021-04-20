Gov. Ducey signs historic gaming compact

WHITERIVER — Representatives from 18 of the 22 Tribal Nations in Arizona, including members of the core gaming group of the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT), joined Gov. Doug Ducey on April 15 at the Heard Museum for the historic signing of an amended tribal-state gaming compact which took over five years to culminate.
The amended and updated tribal-state gaming compact, which was to expire in 2023, will modernize gaming and support the 38,000 jobs it has grown in the state over the years, as well as provide additional revenues for Arizona and tribal nations.
“I can’t overstate the impact the tribal-state gaming compact amendment and its associated legislation will have in our state,” said Ducey. “Gaming employs thousands of Arizonans, and it generates millions in tax revenue that benefits areas like K-12 education, conservation, and treatment centers. Today’s signing is a culmination of years of partnership and engagement among many diverse stakeholders — and we did it by bringing everyone to the table, pushing individual agendas aside, and putting Arizona first.”
House Bill 2772, introduced by Chandler Rep. Jeff Wenninger and nine co-sponsors, was passed by the Arizona Senate late on April 12. It is part of a compromise that was negotiated in the amended gaming compact which legalizes sports betting for the first time in Arizona history.
The first Indian gaming compact was signed in 1992 and was update a number of times over the years. In 2002 the Arizona Indian Gaming Compact (Compact) went to the voters as Proposition 202, was passed and became part of Arizona law. Prop 202 authorized the State to enter into and maintain Compacts with tribes for up to 23 years. The last update was in 2003.
With regard to the amended Compact, an April 15 press release from the Governor’s office stated that “the compact was amended to authorize event wagering, Keno through lottery, fantasy contests and mobile lottery off-reservation. The amendments extend the compacts to an additional 20 years and specifies the types and forms of additional gaming that a tribe may operate.”
Details of the amended Compact can be found at https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/tribal_gaming_compact_paper_update5.pdf.
Speaking about the amended compact agreement on her April 17 live Facebook show, WMAT Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, who is also president of the Arizona Indian Gaming Association, said April 15 was a historic day. She said Arizona is unique in its history in that a lot of tribes in Arizona have made Arizona their home.
“We came together to work on the amended compact and come to a common goal,” said Lee-Gatewood, acknowledging that it took a lot of phone and Zoom meetings with attorneys, lobbyists, and tribal leadership to accomplish the amended compact, especially during COVID.
Core members of the gaming team for WMAT include Councilman Jerold Altaha, Councilwoman Alvena Bush, Councilman Arnold Beach, Sr., all in attendance for the signing. Vice Chairman Jerome Kasey, III is also part of the core group.
Lee-Gatwood said that other key contributors to work on the amended Compact include the concerted efforts of WMAT Attorney General Kealoha Douma, and Hon-Dah Resort Casino management Brent and Eddie Lockett.
“The thing to remember about AIGA [is that] since 2003 we have pumped $1.6 billion into the State of Arizona and the funds help with education, cities and towns, police, law enforcement, fire, tourism, wildlife conservation, in the classroom and all kinds of different needs, even hospital critical needs. Arizona Indian Tribal Gaming remains committed to more robust and safe communities for all of Arizona. It was a win, win, win for everybody, all of Arizona, the Indian Tribes, Gov. Ducey and state leaders there,” said Lee-Gatewood.
Lee-Gatewood said it was the first time all the Tribes have come together since COVID-19. She congratulated all the Tribal leaders in Arizona, identifying them as “advocates for your people and Indian Country.”
“Our indigenous heritage is both a gift from the past and a unifying force for the future,” said Lee-Gatewood. “I pray that we will continue to be valiant, that our faith not be quiet or obscure, that we not step back or hunker down, that we adapt with faith to whatever our circumstances may be, knowing that all things will work together for our good if we endure them well. I pray that we will not only survive the adversities of life but also thrive because of them. Today is but a victory because all Arizonans will benefit. God bless you all. Today is truly a good day.”
(1) comment
If casinos are such a benefit, then open them up on all Arizona lands.
