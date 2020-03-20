PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman today announced a two-week extension of school closures through Friday, April 10, 2020. Going forward, Gov. Ducey and Supt. Hoffman will continue to provide updates and guidance about the need for continued school closures beyond that date.
“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for her continued partnership and leadership. We are unified in our efforts to address COVID-19, and will continue to keep parents and educators informed.”
“Our number-one priority is the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially our kids,” said Supt. Hoffman. “Our office continues to work closely with school administrators and partners to provide parents, families, and schools resources and flexibility to mitigate the impact of school closure. This will continue to be our top priority.”
Additional information about meals for kids, childcare, special education considerations, learning resources for families and educators and more can be found at azed.gov.
In their letter, Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman requested that schools continue to adhere to the following measures:
School administrators should make every effort to provide continued education learning opportunities through online resources or materials that can be sent home.
School administrators should work with the Arizona Department of Education to provide breakfast and lunch services for Arizona students.
As demand rises on healthcare professionals and first responders, schools should consider expanding child care programs currently available to ensure minimal disruption to these critical jobs as a result of the school closure.
When school resumes, school administrators should develop and implement precautions to ensure schools are a safe learning environment, including social distancing measures, regular intervals for administrators to wash and sanitize their hands, and guidance on how to properly and frequently sanitize election equipment and common surfaces.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at azhealth.gov/COVID19.
