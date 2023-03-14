A man smokes with an oxygen tank
Don't do this - a man smokes with an oxygen tank. Last year, a Payson man had third degree burns after lighting a cigarette while wearing an oxygen tank and had to be taken to a Valley burn center by helicopter. Nicotine remains one of the most addictive drugs - and smoking remains the nation's leading cause of prevetable death. 

 iStock photo

Peter Aleshire

Don’t light up in public places.

Peter Aleshire

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

