Don’t light up in public places.
The life you save may not be your own.
But it’s still a life saved.
State and county enforcement of Arizona’s ban on smoking in public places has saved lives – and averted at least $16-million in annual medical costs, according to recent studies.
Nonetheless, Navajo, Apache and Gila counties still suffer cigarette smoking rates far above the 15% statewide average. The Navajo County’s rate is 20% while the rate in Gila and Apache counties remain stuck at a dangerous 24%.
Smoking remains the leading cause of avoidable death and illness in the state, killing 500,000 Americans and 8,300 Arizonans every year.
All three Northern Arizona counties get money from the 2007 Smoke Free Arizona Prop. 201. Navajo County gets $75,000 annually, Apache County $67,000 annually and Gila County about $50,000.
However, only Navajo County in 2022 investigated any complaints about violations of the ban on public smoking or made any inspections, which is mandated under the act, according to the Smoke Free Arizona annual report.
The money mostly pays for county public health workers to enforce the state’s ban on smoking in places like restaurants, stores, bars and other public places. The law bans smoking indoors or within 20 feet of entrances, open windows and ventilation systems for any enclosed, public place – or workplace.
The money the state distributes to the counties comes from a 2-cent-a-pack tax that generates about $2.5 million annually.
Last year, Navajo County investigated seven complaints about violations of the act – while Apache County had zero and Gila County had one. Navajo County conducted seven inspection – Gila and Apache counties had none.
The counties also promise to “educate public places, places of employment and citizens with their jurisdiction about the Smoke Free Arizona Act, imposed with the passage of Proposition 201 in 2007.
Studies show that each cigarette you smoke knocks about 11 minutes off your life expectancy – which adds up to about 10 years for most smokers. You get back about 90% of that time if you quit smoking before the age of 40, according to studies reported by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Illnesses caused by second-hand smoke decreased significantly once Arizona adopted the ban on smoking in public places and workplaces, according to a study by two researchers from the University of Arizona.
That includes illnesses and deaths from heart attacks, stroke, asthma and angina. The act averted $16 million in hospital charges in its first year, concluded Patricia Herman and Michele Walsh, who studied hospital admissions in Arizona from Jan. 2004 through Jan 2008.
The researchers documented a 33% decline in hospital admissions for unstable angina, a 14% decrease for acute strokes and a 22% decrease for asthma in counties that did not already have a ban on public smoking before Prop. 201 passed in 2007. They found no significant increase in admissions for conditions not linked to second-hand smoke.
Smoking tobacco costs the US more than $600 billion annually. That includes $240 billion in healthcare costs and $185 billion in lost productivity from smoking related illnesses. It also includes $180 billion in lost productivity from early smoking related deaths and $7 billion in lost productivity from deaths due to second-hand smoke, according to studies cited by the CDC.
Nonetheless, the US remains the world’s fourth largest tobacco-producing country in the world – harvesting 533 million pounds of tobacco in 2018. The tobacco industry spends more than $8 billion annually marketing cigarettes – roughly $1 million an hour., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/economics/econ_facts/index.htm).
Tobacco accounts for about 500,000 deaths in the US annually – a toll of 20 million lives since 1964. That includes an estimated 2.5 million people killed by second-hand smoke. Some 34 million Americans still smoke, since nicotine has proven one of the most addictive of all drugs.
Arizona ranks 31st out of the 50 states when it comes to smoking-related deaths and costs.
Surveys show that about 5% of Arizona high school students smoke and 18% use e-cigarettes – which also have serious health effects. Another 8,500 teens try cigarettes for the first time each year. About 13% of Arizona adults smoke cigarettes – which accounts for 26% of cancer deaths in the state.
Smoking kills 8,300 Arizona adults every year. Cigarettes kill more people each year than the combined toll of alcohol, AIDS, car crashes, illegal drugs, murders and suicides, according to the website Tobacco Free Kids https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/problem/toll-us/arizona).
In Arizona, smoking causes $2.75 billion in medical costs annually – including $411 million in costs absorbed by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. That comes to $762 per household. That doesn’t include the cost of illnesses caused by second-hand smoke.
The website WalletHub tallied the cost of smoking by state (https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520). The ongoing toll in Arizona includes:
Cost per smoker: $2.8 million
Out of pocket costs: $150,000
Financial Opportunity cost: $2 million
Health care cost per smoker: $154,000
Income loss per smoker: $531,000
