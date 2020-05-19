Governor Ducey nominates new member of Arizona State Parks Board

PHOENIX – Jeff Buchanan is the newest member of the Arizona State Parks Board after being nominated by Governor Doug Ducey.
Buchanan retired as Lieutenant General in 2019 after a 37-year Army career. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology in 1982 and earned a Master of Arts in Leadership Development from the US Military Academy in 1992. He was also the Distinguished Graduate of a year-long international security fellowship at the Geneva Center for Security Policy in 2002.
“We welcome Jeff Buchanan to our State Parks Board and know that he will be an asset for the park system and our state,” said Arizona State Parks Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “I’m looking forward to working with him to advance and promote our beautiful parks and natural areas.”
Buchanan and his wife live in Parks, Arizona, where he consults from his home office. In addition to serving as a Senior Fellow for National Defense University, LTG Buchanan serves as a Senior Mentor for the Department of the Army. He currently serves on three not-for-profit boards: The Uniformed Services Benefit Association, Worldmaker International/The National Resiliency Institute, and 360 VA. He is passionate about the conservation of natural resources and is a member of various conservation organizations ranging from the Arizona Elk Society to the National Wildlife Federation.
