Governor Ducey has single-handily directed Arizona’s response to the COVID virus. The infection and morbidity rates of COVID are significant, and I do not make light of that indisputable fact. I do take great exception to how our governor is mismanaging the state and harming our citizenry.
The record-setting 45 executive orders touch on nearly every daily activity, and still the state of Arizona is suffering. There isn’t any empirical evidence to support the governor’s orders are mitigating or controlling the spread of the virus is effective. There is empirical evidence people have been financially, physically and emotionally harmed by his decisions. It is not only specific businesses that have been shuttered that have been harmed, but the employees and families of these businesses that have been severally harmed by the governor’s unchecked actions. The governor’s executive orders have capriciously and arbitrarily selected winners and losers. Big box donors win, small mom and pops lose. As a result, rural Arizona is hurting badly.
A vile Disease of Despair has set in among much of our Arizona citizenry. Lack of support for the governor’s edicts can be found everywhere. Few trust the governor, and his reliance on the disputed ‘experts’ that have contradicted not only their peers and colleagues, but themselves as well. Unfortunately, COVID will be with us forever and no end is in sight. Consequently, no end is in sight for the governor’s Rule and Reign by Executive Order. Whatever one believes or feels about COVID, all Arizonans deserve representation and a government more responsive to the rights and needs of all citizens. When the citizenry lose faith in their governance, that governance has failed the people, and the people should exercise their right of redress.
The leadership of the Legislature has requested that Governor Ducey call a Special Session of the Legislature. The Legislature – the voice of the people – needs to craft and introduce true representative legislation that will better address the needs of all citizens. The governor has refused to call on the Legislature, and he continues to issue orders without advice and benefit of the elected representation. This is not the way our government is intended to serve the people. I implore the Governor to respond, and heed the request of the Legislature’s call for a Special Session to help address this issue wisely, fairly and equally for all citizens.
David Peelman,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.