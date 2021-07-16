SHOW LOW — With both poverty and hunger already at unacceptable levels for children, recent global events have hit hard for them. This is especially alarming because any hunger children face today can negatively impact the rest of their lives.
As part of No Kid Hungry Arizona’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Arizona remain nourished and healthy, the campaign has announced nearly $1.5 million in grants to 77 school districts and community organizations to support their efforts to feed kids since the COVID-19 pandemic began. No Kid Hungry Arizona is a collaborative effort between Share Our Strength and the Arizona Food Bank Network committed to ending childhood hunger in Arizona by ensuring kids get the food they need.
“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Erica Olmstead, field manager for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Through grab-n-go, delivered meals and more, schools and organizations across the state have been working tirelessly to feed Arizona’s kids.”
“The financial support No Kid Hungry has provided helped so many schools expand their feeding programs, and has also provided them fundamental equipment so that schools can focus on what is most important: making sure no kid goes hungry,” said Alexander Meyer, community programs manager, Arizona Food Bank Network. “The difference No Kid Hungry made prompted other funders to come forward so that even more schools — and the children they serve — could benefit.”
Since the spring of 2020, No Kid Hungry, in partnership with the Arizona Food Bank Network, has served in over 12 million meals to kids.
Grantees in Navajo County include Joseph City Unified School District, Show Low Unified School District, Snowflake Unified School District, Native American Christian Academy, Career Development Inc. and Black Mesa Community School.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, one in four children could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.
About Arizona Food Bank Network
The Arizona Food Bank Network is a coalition of five regional food banks and almost 1,000 food pantries and agencies, working to address hunger in Arizona. Together, the network feeds close to a million people each year in all 15 counties in Arizona. Though not a food bank, it helps support statewide food banks and helps to connect them with government agencies, community organizations, schools and other partners to create a hunger-free Arizona.
The AFBN collaborates with elected officials at the state and national levels to educate the public regarding food policy issues affecting Arizonans, transporting and purchasing food in bulk for member food banks, and partnering with schools and school districts, community organizations and nonprofits to ensure kids get proper nutrition three times a day, seven days a week, via school meals and summer meal programs. It also seeks to serve other at-risk populations, such as seniors, college students and rural Arizona residents and assists during disaster situations to make sure impacted residents receive proper nutrition.
For more information or to get help with food, visit azfoodbanks.org.
