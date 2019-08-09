My wife and I want to thank the employees of Cable-One/Sparklight. In the past year we have had two problems with our cable equipment and each time the employees have gone above and beyond to help us with our problems.
On the first occasion, our controller was not working properly. Two cable employees were working on the corner by our house. When my husband approached them and explained the problem we were having, one employee stopped what he was doing and came to our house to fix the problem. Unfortunately, I do not remember his name.
On the second occasion, the problem was with our DVR machine. When I was out and about recently, I got the attention of a Sparklight employee, who listened to me as I explained the problem. He gave me his phone number to call when I got home so we could fix the problem over the phone. Unfortunately, we could not fix it over the phone. Since he was in our area, he promptly came by and fixed the problem within minutes.
We just want to thank the employees of Cable One/Sparklight for their courteous service.
Jeff and Carol Graham,
Show Low
