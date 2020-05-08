All men are created equal...with certain unalienable Rights...for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” These words, solemnly and quietly scratched onto a piece of parchment in a small Continental Congress, were the beginning of a shock wave that would shake the world. In an era dominated by all-powerful monarchs, these men dared to voice the idea that freedom and human dignity were central to government’s purpose. As they looked into each other’s eyes, they felt something changing.
Fast forward eleven years. In the boiling, sweaty hall of the Constitutional Convention, the greatest minds of the age struggled with the creation of a new government, terrified that they might accidentally create something hugely oppressive, something similar to the government they had just won independence from. They looked into each other’s eyes once more. If they failed to create a government that was both strong and limited, it would prove to the world that their glorious experiment had failed-- men could not rule themselves. These desperate conversations carried on for months and resulted in a document. A document that began with “We the People”. For the first time, the principles of freedom and individual human dignity were being enshrined in a government for the people, by the people. The tiny flame of the revolution was growing. The world took notice, and it trembled as many other countries started to fight for their own representative governments.
Another seventy-six years. President Abraham Lincoln stood on a battlefield soaked in American blood. His face was gaunt but determined. “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom...and that government of the people...by the people...for the people...shall not perish from the earth." With these words, Lincoln illuminated how freedom’s principles would permanently be a guiding light to our nation. At a time when the country was tearing itself apart, Lincoln reminded us of our dedication to living the principles of our founding, no matter the cost.
His words echoed across the fields and forests of the Civil War, WW1, WW2, and every other conflict that would bloody the pages of American history. Since then, our troops have not only perished on American soil. They have died on foreign ground-- never again to see their homes or the shining faces of their loved ones-- to protect foreign countries from tyranny and preserve the freedom of those they have never even met. Their sweat, blood, and tears have moistened the hottest deserts and the highest mountains this world has to offer. They go willingly. No matter the conflict, they never return the same person. Many don’t return at all.
Then there are our civilians. From the citizens who helped facilitate the Underground Railroad, to hospital volunteers who seek to heal among the smoke and clamor of battle, they have helped our troops paint the world with the bright shades of hope and the muted pastels of perseverance, loyalty, and selflessness. This spirit is encapsulated by Todd Beamer, one of the civilian heroes aboard Flight 53 during 9/11. With a simple but profound “let’s roll”, he and the other passengers on that plane sacrificed their lives to protect their country and fellow citizens. Bravery like this glitters throughout the whole of our country’s narrative. I am humbled and awed to be a part of this American heritage.
Some people choose to ignore this great story of our nation. They list slavery, the omission of women in the Constitution, and more to point out our country’s weaknesses, selfishness, and corruption. Yes, we have made mistakes. We are not perfect. But if we only see America’s mistakes, we miss what makes us as a country, and as a people, truly great. Instead, look to the great banner of our history. Look to our courageous military. Look to our on-going struggle for national and global freedom.
What makes America great? There are many possible answers: our global military strength, our humanitarian aid, our economic influence, etc. But above it all, is that “We hold these truths to be self-evident”. Yesterday, today, and forever, our nation and it’s people “mutually pledge to each other”-- and to the world-- “our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor” in the pursuit of freedom.
This document is the sole intellectual property of Katie Brimhall and may not be reproduced without her permission.
