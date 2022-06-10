Greer Days is scheduled for June 10-11 with a schedule of events that includes the Heavenly Vendor Village and Wild West Shootout on June 10.

On June 11, there will be the Main Street Parade at 10 a.m., Lucky Duck Race at 1 p.m., 4K Run at River Reservoir at 7 a.m., silent auction, scavenger hunt and Heavenly Vendor Village.

Dancing and live music by Fat Chance from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 11 at Butterfly Lodge Museum. For more details, visit greerazcivic.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.