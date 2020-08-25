GLOBE – The Griffin Fire has closed US 60 eastbound near Globe, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway is closed from mileposts 251 to 318 (Globe to near Fort Apache Reservation).
There is no estimated time to reopen the road.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
GO evacuation advisory for residents impacted by the Griffin Fire
8/25/2020 - 12:10 pm
As a result of the Griffin Fire, the Gila County Sheriff's Office and Gila County Emergency Management have recommended that the following areas be placed on a “GO” mode on the
Ready, Set, Go model:
All residents on the East side of US Highway 60, North from the ADOT yard to Winters Ranch. Including all residents off Fairgrounds Road, Winters Ranch, and Johnson Ranch.
GO – Be Alert Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.
Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
For more information go to https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go
The American Red Cross will be opening a shelter at the Lee Kornegay School 4635 E Ragus Rd, Miami, AZ 85539. The Gila County Emergency Operations call center is available for any questions or concerns at (928) 402-8888. Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
To receive emergency notifications from Gila County go to: Readygila.com/everbridge (link is external)
In the event of an emergency, please call 911.
