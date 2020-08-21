GLOBE — The Griffin Fire was caused by lighting on August, 17, 2020, around 6 p.m. The fire has burned approximately 1,000 acres and is growing to the east towards U.S. 60., causing the highway to be closed between Show Low and Globe.
This portion of U.S. 60 is is expected to be closed throughout today and overnight, according to ADOT. Please plan another route if you are traveling that direction as the highway is closed in both directors.
The Gin Fire is 1.5 miles north of the lightning-caused Griffin Fire and is burning in the Apache Mountains 5 miles north of Globe. The fire started Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
The size of the fire is 3600 acres, burning in grass and brush. The Gin Fire is the result of two separate fires in the area that merged.
The Salt Fire has minimal activity on the east side of Hwy. 188. There were two small spot fires near Pringle Pump and a 4-acre spot fire on the west side of SR 288 that crews were able to contain. The fire was most active west of Hwy. 188.
Heavy smoke impacted the 500 KV powerlines operated by SRP and APS yesterday afternoon. They expect the fire to be active in the Granite Basin area today.
Crews will work to minimize impacts to the values at risk in the area which include communities near Wheatfields and Roosevelt, Pinto Valley Mine, APS/SRP power lines, and Hwy. 188/288.
Fire officials are cooperating and communicating with Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Smoke may impact the communities of Globe, Miami, Claypool, and San Carlos.
Visit AZ511.gov for the latest information or call the Salt, Gin and Griffin Fire Information Line at 928-421-4539 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
