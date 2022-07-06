I write this in response to a comment made by a reader of the newspaper, that I neglected to address gun sales at gun shows, swap meets and private sales. I did not neglect to address this as it is not a violation of law. However, I appreciate your comment and here is my response.
The ATF Form 4473 is required only for sales or dispositions by a licensed manufacturer, importer, or dealer.
18 US Code 923 states:
Section 923(g)(1)(A) states that each licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, and licensed dealer shall maintain such records of importation, production, shipment, receipt, sale, or other disposition of firearms at his place of business and in such form as the Attorney General may by regulations prescribe.
If you are not in the business of selling firearms or ammunition, you do not need to be licensed. The only exception is if you are a licensed dealer at a Gun Show, Swap Meet or Private Sale. As licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE), you must have the purchaser fill out the ATF Form 4473 (Background check with FBI’s National Information Center).
18 U.S.C. 923(j) states:
“Generally, a licensed manufacturer, importer or dealer may sell firearms temporarily at a qualifying gun show or event located within his or her state of licensure. Licensees may, however, sell curio or relic firearms to another licensee at any location.”
According to Ben Garrett, “Gun Show Laws by State and the Gun Show Loophole.” ThoughtCo, Feb. 24, 2021, thoughtco.com/gun-show-laws-by-state-721345;
“Between 1968 and 1986, gun dealers were prohibited from selling firearms at gun shows. The Gun Control Act of 1968 barred Federal Firearms License holders from making gun show sales by ordering that all sales must take place at the dealer’s place of business. The Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986 reversed that portion of the Gun Control Act. The ATF now estimates that as many as 75% of weapons sold at gun shows are sold by licensed dealers.”
In addition, “In 33 states, there are currently no laws—federal or state—regulating firearms sales between private individuals at gun shows. However, even in states where background checks of private sales are not required by law, organizations hosting the gun show may require them as a matter of policy. In addition, private sellers are free to have a third-party, federally licensed gun dealer run background checks even though they may not be required by law.”
As you can see, regulations change either restricting or allowing the sale of firearms at these locations. The sales are under the control of the event host or by state law. The Federal Government has no responsibility to police that which it does not regulate by law. And thank God for this, otherwise everything we do in life would be regulated and we would live in a dictatorship.
Linda Gilbertson writes a series about gun education and gun issues for the White Mountain Independent.
