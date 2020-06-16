Children from income eligible families across northern Arizona will be able to qualify for free, full-day, extended year preschool and infant & toddler classes this fall.
The five-year program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) nearly $18 million dollars annually for five years. Navajo & Apache Counties hold 10 of the 30 locations across the four northern counties that will offer quality preschool to children whose families are between 100 and 185% of the federal poverty level. NACOG will also maintain 10% of its total enrollment for children with diagnosed special needs. These children and families need not qualify under the same eligibility guidelines if they have an Individualized Family Service Plan or an Individualized Education Plan.
NACOG will continue to offer over 255 enrollment slots to children ages 3-5, and over 105 enrollment slots to children 6 weeks to age 3 years. We know that quality learning environments for preschool children are limited, but, even more so, are those high quality services for infants and toddlers.
The Head Start & Early Head Start programs can also include other underserved children, like those whose families are experiencing homelessness, incarceration, kinship care, or are in the care of the Department of Child Safety.
Ideally, the efforts of Head Start Programs, who are celebrating 55 years of service nationwide, is to improve preschool and infant and toddler care quality, while impacting positive effects on all early childhood education in the region. Many times over we find new childcare programs modeling themselves after the long standing, research based, proven work of Head Start Programs. It is exciting.
NACOG Staffs are offered professional development, formal education and intensive coaching; all paid for by the program, to ensure personal and professional successes. While staff are employed they earn degrees in Early Childhood Education, Family Engagement or other related fields at little to no cost to them; usually only fees of books required. These staff successes, of course bleed over into our communities and provide families the exact same support they need to also succeed in their dreams and goals. NACOG Head Start provides families the same opportunity for higher education if they so choose. NACOG Head Start will pay for classes, coursework, trade work, or even the basic GED if needed to ensure we are building productive citizens who can give back to their respective community.
Beyond education, Head Start & Early Head Start are truly holistic programs working with the entire family and community units. We focus on securing Medical and Dental Homes; Mental and Behavioral Health for both children and adults; appropriate Nutrition and meal service; tooth brushing; handwashing; resource and referral. Thus the reason we celebrate 55 years of high quality services!
Enrollment opportunities are in full swing. The programs are now enrolling pregnant women, infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. For more information on how to enroll, you can visit the NACOG Head Start Email: nacoghs@nacog.org; or call 928-774-9504 ext. 1104.
Any family, including those who were enrolled this year, interested in attending Head Start or Early Head Start in the fall should complete an application for enrollment now.
