'Hashtag Blessed The Movie' can happen...

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Three years ago Martina Webster made herself known to The Mountain when she arrived on scene as the producer and director of the Show Low Film Festival (SLFF).
Her past event experience and connections with the film industry brought a taste of Hollywood to Pinetop-Lakeside. As an experienced movie producer, she is again highlighting the White Mountains with a December filming of “Hashtag Blessed The Movie,” with a little help from her friends, old and new.
As a producer on the nine minute award-winning short film “Evie’s Christmas Gift,” the door opened for Webster to be the producer of “Turnover,” which was shown last year at the SLFF. With the goal of making movies with meaning, and with a love for Christmastime, Webster approached her daughter, Dalea Faulkner, a writer and producer herself, and asked her to write a Christmas movie that would be like a modern-day “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Faulkner was game but told her mother, ‘Let me write what I feel.’ She did and all the things that make Christmas, Christmas are in it. There is love, romance, social media, friendship and even some of the unpleasant things that can accompany the holidays.
This is Webster’s baby from conception to birth and then post production. “It is like having a child,” said Webster, “it stays with you forever.”
She birthed the idea and is carrying it forward but after it is made, like a parent, she will market it at film festivals and abroad to make back the money her investors have put into it. The hope is to bring it to TV or to screen.
Just like writers have deadlines, so do producers. November was going to be the filming month but with everything “topsy-turvy” with COVID-19, the timeline has been moved to December. That means that Webster has from now until the movie team arrives to film to raise $75,000. And how does one do that?
“How do you eat an elephant?” asked Webster, CEO of Dar Mar Productions, LLC. “One bite at a time. It is like the story of “Stone Soup,” where you break it into chunks. Ask 750 people, can you risk a $100? Or, for the cost of a pizza, you can be part of a film.”
Any amount helps, and if you contribute, you will be listed in the credits. As a matter of fact, some of the fundraising promotions Webster and her daughter have done suggest a donation in the name of your favorite person as a Christmas gift.
When it comes time for casting, Webster says they will be looking for locals to be in the movie scenes.
They will also be looking for a big box type store that will lend them the opportunity to use the store as the principal business place where the main character works as an employee.
It will cost a lot more than $75,000 to make the movie, but there are many people who believe in Webster’s dream and love the storyline and want to be in the movie. Some of these people are donating their talents or either paying their own plane fare or are offering things that will be used to make the movie. The list is endless.
Webster has already secured Stephanie McBain as the director of the movie. McBain has written and directed two feature films and was nominated for Best Director at GIFF for her short film, “Embedded.”
Pergrin Jung is the director of photography. Webster said he has done many music videos with stars like Mariah Carey and Justin Timberlake and worked on films which include “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” and “Red Shoe Diaries.”
“His eye is beyond the Hallmark look,” said Webster. “He has an eye for lighting. He is in demand and he is doing this for peanuts.”
Christina Brown is the set designer and prop master. She has worked closely with Webster for years.
Joel Christopher Payne, a Disney artist, was seen singing on Facebook. Webster asked him to do a Christmas song for the movie and he did a video with a song and a speech. The team said, “That’s our hipster Santa.” And, he agreed.
Webster said Payne will be an evolved Santa for the times. “He is magical,” she said.
Three songs are already in consideration for the soundtrack for movie. One in particular has Webster’s husband going crazy when he hears it because she says he can’t get it out of his head. It’s called “Candy Canes and Christmas,” sung by Avery Rodgers. It can be heard, along with the other two, at https://www.hashtagblessedthemovie.com.
On Sept. 28 and 29 the production team will arrive on the Mountain with Brown, the set designer, to lock in locations that have been scouted.
Indie movies, that is Independent films, cannot compete with the big studios. They raise money through investors and donors and, according to Webster, federal rules prohibit them from advertising for investors, and they are limited to only 32. They can, however, have as many donors as will contribute. Information on donating or investing is on the webpage.
“This will be a prequel to more movies to be filmed in our lovely Mountain area,” said Webster. Her daughter is in the process of writing a series of fantasy stories placed in reality which have good, old fashioned values and are set in a place called Amber Light Valley.
The race is on for Webster and the finish line says $75,000. Webster is moving ahead in the fast lane focused on that finish line and seeing herself crossing it, making the deadline, and making “Hashtag Blessed The Movie,” with a little help from friends.
