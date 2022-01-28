Proudly accepting the People’s Choice Award at the Chandler International Film Festival on Jan. 23 for “Hashtag Blessed the Movie,” is (From L) Jeff Reynolds, co-executive producer; Rio Van Zant, actress; Martina Webster, producer; Dalea Faulkner, producer and writer; and Char Leonard, lead actress.
SHOW LOW — “Hashtag Blessed the Movie,” a Dar Mar Production, LLC, was selected as one of the films for the Chandler International Film Festival held in Chandler Jan. 18 – 23. The film was nominated for Best of Arizona, Best Feature and Best Director and walked away with the “People’s Choice Award.”
The movie, which began production in the White Mountains in 2020, premiered in December 2021. It is an independent film that speaks to love, romance, social media, friendship and the pressures that can come along with the holidays.
Dar Mar Production, LLC is owned by Martina Beate Webster, who is also the producer and director of the Show Low Film Festival (SLFF). Her past experience and connections with the film industry has brought a taste of Hollywood to the White Mountains where her goal is to make movies with meaning.
Dalea Faulkner, Webster’s daughter, is a producer and writer for the movie and is co-producer of the SLFF.
Director of the movie is Stephanie McBain and stars Isabella Blake-Thomas, Mama Char, Nicholas Heard and Amanda Michalek.
Executive Producer for the movie is Jessica Stevens and co-executive producer is Daren Webster.
The next screening of the movie will be at the World Wide Women’s Film Festival at Harkins Theater in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
