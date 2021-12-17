Hazard Walker

Pastor Hazard Walker Sr., (81), passed on December 10, 2021.

Hazard is survived by his wife, Nannie Keyes Walker; son, Udell Walker; daughters, Rulah Walker, Melissa (Walker) Adams, Vanessa (Walker) Kerley, Brenda Walker, Lydia Walker & Tuesday Walker; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, December 17, at Riverside Church in East Fork, AZ from 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Burial service will be at 1:00 P.M. Interment at Old Taipai Cemetery in Seven Mile, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

