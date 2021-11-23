This 25-foot tall White Pine was harvested Nov. 17 in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Bear Canyon Lake and it is now on its way to the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda. On Dec. 1, the Governor will host a tree lighting ceremony at the Capitol to kick off the holiday season. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management was responsible for the tree harvesting and transportation. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests just gave the go ahead and this was a state operation. Two other trees were harvested at the same time with one of them bound for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management office in Phoenix and the other for Arizona House of Representatives.
