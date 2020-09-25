The pandemic’s dwindling in Apache and Navajo counties, but public health officials urge people to keep up the fight by wearing a face mask in public, staying home when they’re sick, physically distancing and washing hands frequently.
“We are definitely in a much better place than we were a couple of months ago,” said Navajo Public Health Director Jeff Lee at Tuesdays board of supervisors meeting. “However, the virus is still widespread in Arizona and other states are experiencing a peak. We don’t want to give this virus an opportunity to do what it wants to do — and that’s to spread wide and fast. So stay home when you can, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and stay home if you’re feeling unwell.”
Schools in the region that opened for in-person classes weeks ago have also issued encouraging reports and have so far avoided the kinds of outbreaks that forced schools to hastily shut down again elsewhere. Even Arizona State University in Tempe has curtailed in-person classes due to the eruptions of clusters — often driven by off-campus gatherings and partying.
However, Snowflake schools this week reported that in the past five weeks testing has revealed three cases among students and three cases among staff.
“We are constantly monitoring the situation in our schools,” said Superintendent Hollis Merrell in a statement. “We appreciate those that have kept us informed when they have a student who has symptoms or a family member who has tested positive. The more we know, the better chance we have of limiting the impact on our students and staff.”
The state’s advisory guidelines say that Apache and Navajo counties both now meet the benchmarks for a “hybrid” opening of schools. This would mingle online elements with in-person classes, with the goal of limiting class sizes and limiting the number of students who interact on a daily basis.
Up until now, Navajo County Health department nurses handled the job of contacting families when a Snowflake student tested positive. However, school employees will take over that task going forward.
This week, the district started fall sports competitions.
“It will take all of us working together to minimize the spread and allow our students to continue to attend in-person schooling and participate in activities,” said Merrell. “We thank our parents and community members for the support we have received. We are also extremely grateful for our teachers and staff who are doing a tremendous job with our students.”
Both Apache and Navajo Counties have met the state’s guidelines for a return to hybrid in-person classes, thanks to a decline in hospitalizations, positive tests and new cases per 100,000 population. Only tiny Greenlee County at the moment has met the benchmarks for full, in-person classes. Gila, Graham, Mohave and Yuma counties haven’t met the benchmarks for even hybrid, in-person classes.
So far in the pandemic, Navajo County has had 5,747 cases, with about 1,500 of those off-reservation. A Monday count press release reported just two new cases in the last 24 hours. In the past week, 3% of the COVID tests in Navajo County have come back positive, compared to 4% statewide. That’s a big improvement over the 13% positive test rate since the start of the pandemic, but still much higher than the 1% positive test rate in some states and most European countries that have contained the outbreak. The pandemic has claimed more than 200,000 lives nationally, 5,478 lives in Arizona and 232 lives in Navajo County.
The cumulative total of cases by community includes:
Winslow: 359
Pinetop-Lakeside: 289
Show Low: 329
Holbrook: 159
Snowflake: 259
Heber: 49
Statewide, an encouraging decline in cases has reversed itself in the past two weeks. The average daily number of new cases has increased by 61% in the past two weeks, according to a national database maintained by the New York Times. Deaths have continued to decline in that period – down 29% in the last two weeks. However, the trend in the deaths typically lags new cases by three or four weeks.
Since the onset of the pandemic, stay-at-home orders, business restrictions, social distancing and mask wearing in public have consistently reduced the tally of new cases two or three weeks after they’re imposed.
However, cases inevitably begin to rise again when people return to normal, businesses open and people become less diligent about wearing masks in public when they can’t socially distance.
Arizona has about 10 deaths per day and several hundred new documented infections, despite the big improvements in the past six weeks. New cases declined steadily from a peak of 3,800 per day in early July to 394 on Sept. 15 as a rolling, seven-day average. However, for the past two weeks the rolling seven-day average has risen to more like 900.
Apache and Navajo Counties once ranked as national hot spots, but in the last month they’ve settled down – even as cases begin to rise again in urban areas like Flagstaff, Tucson and Phoenix.
Apache County in the past two weeks has reported 16 new cases per 100,000 population. Navajo County has half that rate at 8 per 100,000. By contrast, in the past two weeks Pima County has reported 30 cases per 100,000, Maricopa county 10 cases per 100,000 and Gila County 17 cases per 100,000.
Epidemiologists warn that Arizona’s testing rates still remain far behind levels necessary to contain the virus.
People without symptoms account for about 40 % of the spread, but Arizona continue to mostly just test people with symptoms.
The Harvard Global Health Institutes says the nation should do 1.1 million COVID-19 tests daily to track the virus, but does about 700,000.
The COVID Tracking Project estimates Arizona has one of the weakest systems in the country for testing.
The U.S. is doing 72% of the recommended tests, but Arizona’s doing just 54% of the recommended level. Hitting the recommended level would mean testing everyone with symptoms, plus 10 close contacts. This would allow for effective contact tracing, which would slow but not stamp out the virus.
Traveling to different communities around the state as well as other neighboring states, our town sucks for people whom do not wear mask here in Show Low. Idiots most of them locals as well at the flatlanders.
Come on people just suck it up and wear a mast when required.
