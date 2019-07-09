Sunshine, natural vitamin D, so powerful, great for your health, incredible for your body and your mind, amazing for your emotions, a must for happiness, awesome for your muscles and physique — let’s get outside and play! The more active you are the leaner your body will become.
This morning, as the sun peeked over the horizon on our homestead here in the White Mountains, I knew It was a great day to hike! The weather was perfect, and these wonderful trails here were calling my husband and I for today’s adventure. After preparing a healthy breakfast of oats, some yogurt, dried fruit and nuts we were full of anticipation to experience a new trail.
It sure feels great to be able to do the things that we love, I give all credit to a healthy lifestyle, for without our health we would not be able to experience our passions.
Hiking is one of our favorite outdoor activities, an amazing workout for your muscles, great for your cardiovascular system and all-around health. It’s so fun exploring new trails, planning different adventures.
Get outside and play, enjoy our beautiful mountain. You can take a leisurely hike or really pump it up by a hiking up a hill or mountain if you’re an experienced hiker. Anyway you like, it you’ll feel amazing out in the fresh air surrounded by the wonderful fragrances of the great outdoors.
Combine the health benefits from the sunshine, our natural vitamin D with the health benefits of exercise and WOW what a combination to help you achieve that healthy fit lifestyle that keeps us young and vibrant!
Remember the more active you are the healthier you’ll become. Take advantage of our beautiful mountain and all the outdoor activities it has to offer.
The trail was as beautiful as we imagined it, so enjoyable, it didn’t even feel like exercise!
Although I knew that every muscle in my lower body was working I was unaware of it for the beauty of the nature that surrounded me camouflaged the efforts. When you do an activity you LOVE it doesn’t seem like exercise at all!
If you’re looking for a low-impact workout and some adventure along the way hiking just might be for you! If you’re new to hiking choose a friend that’s an experienced hiker. Proper gear is also a must for safety; a good pair of hiking shoes, a daypack filled with some snacks and plenty of water, bring along some sunscreen, a hat and a good pair of sunglasses. I also recommend advising a friend or family member which trail your hiking and your estimated time of return.
Get out, have fun and burn some calories along the way!
