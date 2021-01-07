HEBER/OVERGAARD - A Facebook post began circulating on Thursday night alleging that a Heber Wild Horse foal and possibly other horses in the herd were allegedly shot. The foal was reported to have been euthanized on site, although this information has not been confirmed by the Forest Service. The incident occurred on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and was posted by the Heber Wild Horses group.
The information has not been confirmed by the USFS, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF) Black Mesa Ranger District or a Public Information Officer, as the information was posted after business hours.
The Independent has reached out to ASNF authorities and other agencies for more information.
More than 24 Heber Wild Horses have been shot to death between October 2018 and the spring of 2020. This information has been confirmed by multiple press releases issued by the USFS, ASNF.
The crimes are being investigated by the Law Enforcement Office of the Forest Service, also according to the Forest Service. To date, no suspects or leads have been shared with the public. No arrests have been made during the two-year time period referenced above despite public outcry, community meetings and a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) shooting the animals.
Heber Wild Horses are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.
If you have information, contact WeTip at 1-800-782-7462 or 1-800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com. If the public encounters an injured or deceased horse, please contact the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
