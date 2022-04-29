Heber looks like it’s continuing an all-out bid to end up as the RV storage mecca of Arizona.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week approved yet another RV storage lot for the unincorporated community between Show Low and the Mogollon Rim.
The 140-space RV storage facility just off Highway 277 west of Mogollon Drive will encompass 3.6 acres behind a wooden fence.
The county planning staff and the county planning commission both recommended approval. The county also got nine letters in support and one letter in opposition. The neighbor who filed the complaint worried about drainage, traffic, night lighting and the visual impact on his property. However, he didn’t show up for the public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The owner, Tim Phelps of Whispering Pines LLC, promised to keep as many trees as possible on the perimeter of the property to screen the comings and goings of the RVs and travel trailers from the neighbors.
The developer will also have to complete a drainage plan and a storm water plan before receiving final approval.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore commented, “this project’s something that’s changing the landscape quite a bit. It’s filling a need, where people may leave their RVs for a longer period of time. I think it’s important you maintain what you’ve presented in your plan (when it comes to fencing, signage and landscaping). It will be a great asset to the community. I hope that you’re very successful.”
