PINETOP — Families or individuals who need help applying for or renewing AHCCCS health insurance, nutrition assistance (food stamps) or cash assistance benefits can set up an appointment by calling the CHURCH at 928-326-8910 option 1.
Assistance will be offered by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 814 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop.
Prepare to bring documents such as proof of identity like a driver’s license, social security card or other I.D., proof of citizenship, proof of income or wages, child support, pregnancy, other health insurance benefits, proof of daycare costs, rent or mortgage expenses to prepare the necessary applications.
