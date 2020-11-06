HOLBROOK — Voters statewide approved Prop 207, the legal marijuana initiative by a whopping 60% to 40% according to the latest numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State.
A similar effort failed in in Arizona in 2016.
Voters in Apache and Navajo counties did not go along with the statewide trend and a majority in each county voted no on the proposition. According to election authorities in the counties, the vote tally is still unofficial.
In Apache County the no votes prevailed with 54% compared to 46% in favor. In Navajo County results show those against the measure accounted for 53%; those for the measure, 47%. But, because the state wide proposition passed, the measure will become law in the entire state. Here are some highlights of the successful proposition, according to the web site at azmairjuana.com.
Adults 21 years and older can legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana, with no more that 5 grams of that being marijuana concentrate.
A person may legally cultivate 6 plants at home; 12 plants if a residence has at least two persons living there who are 21 years and older.
Edibles are limited to 10 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, per edible, and 100 mgs per package of edibles.
The state will issue a “recreational marijuana dispensary license” to existing medical marijuana facilities which then can sell to the general public, and it’s OK if a medical dispensary and a recreational dispensary operate the same location.
In counties with no medical marijuana dispensaries, the state will allow two recreational dispensaries. In counties with medical dispensaries already there, the state will allow only one new recreational dispensary.
Use of it in public will be a petty offense.
If a person under 21 violates the measure, they would be cited with a petty offense and would have to pay a fine and go through four to eight hours of drug counseling for a first or second offense. A third offense would be a criminal misdemeanor.
Employers can still insist on a drug free workplace, and driving while impaired laws are not changed.
The Arizona Constitution (Art IV, Part 1, Section 5) says that this new law goes into effect as soon as the majority of voters approve it and the governor issues a proclamation. The constitution is silent about what the governor’s proclamation entails--it may be that the governor simply proclaims that the measure passed by a majority of voters.
But even after that proclamation, it will take awhile for government bureaucracy to promulgate the various rules and regulations that the measure calls for, such as quality inspection of the product, licensing protocols, etc. The measure says that medical marijuana dispensaries can start selling recreational marijuana “On or before April 5, 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.