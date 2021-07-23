PHOENIX — Stocking live, healthy fish for anglers to enjoy can be challenging, but the Arizona Game and Fish Department is up to the task, even in this time of widespread drought.
While AZGFD places a high priority on meeting its stocking schedule found on the department’s website (azgfd.com/fishing/stockschedule), all scheduled stockings are subject to change based on weather, water quality, or road conditions.
With warmer water temperatures and lower water levels affecting many of the state’s lakes and streams, changes to the stocking schedule may become more frequent. To that point, AZGFD will begin a renewed effort to inform anglers about these changes on a weekly basis, hopefully before they head to their favorite fishing places.
As of July 15, no stocking took place at either the East Verde River or Haigler Creek due to poor water quality. Both streams recorded temperatures that were above 76 degrees when hatchery trucks arrived last week. On Christopher Creek, stocking only took place at the See Canyon trailhead location. The water at the Christopher Creek campground location is too warm to stock.
The water quality at Tonto and Canyon creeks remains good, and stocking is continuing at both locations. Additionally, Tonto Creek is now receiving 500 trout per week instead of the usual 350, providing additional opportunity for anglers.
Meanwhile, stockings have been halted at Fool Hollow Lake in Show Low due to high pH readings.
AZGFD offers reward in poaching of bighorn sheep ram
Bighorn sheep poachers sought
BUCKEYE — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram in Game Management Unit 39 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam, south of Buckeye.
The incident took place in the evening of July 10. AZGFD officials have reason to believe a group of five Asian males seen leaving the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a gray sedan and a black sport utility vehicle may be involved in this incident.
“We rely heavily on the assistance of the public in coming forward with information, and we are hopeful that a tip could lead us to those responsible for this heinous criminal act,” said Ryan Randall, wildlife manager. “This is a horrible waste of the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife.”
Anyone with information about this case can call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700 and refer to case #21-002114.
Callers can remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case through the Operation Game Thief program. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is offering an additional reward of $1,000 for information that leads to a conviction.
Leftover permit-tags available for
fall hunts
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2021 fall hunts.
As of July 14, there were 89 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts, with most of those hunts being for antlered white-tailed deer only in Game Management Units in the southeastern portion of the state.
There were leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (237), fall turkey (88), youth-only general deer (25), youth-only muzzleloader deer (1) and youth-only javelina (22) hunts.
For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications also can be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).
The Arizona Game and Fish Department will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags — by mail only — beginning July 26. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a “first come, first served” basis beginning Aug. 2.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2021-2022 Arizona Hunting Regulations,” or call 602-942-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.