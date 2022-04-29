The Census Bureau’s analysis suggests it badly undercounted Native Americans and Hispanics.
That undercount may have not only cost Arizona a Congressional seat – it will have a potentially major impact on the upcoming elections in the White Mountains and Rim Country.
The 2020 Census put the population of the country at about 323.2 million – up 5% in the past decade. However, a statistical analysis suggests that the pandemic-plagued Census undercounted Native Americans living on reservations by about 5.6% and Hispanics by about 4.99%, according to Robert Santos, the bureau’s director.
The analysis also concluded that the tally overcounted whites by about 0.66% and Asians by about 2.62%.
The inaccurate counts mostly stemmed from living conditions. Many people on reservations don’t have conventional fixed addresses, live with relatives and don’t regularly get mail. On the other hand, other groups may have two homes and are more likely to fill out census forms – especially online.
However, the pandemic, controversy about the inclusion of a question on immigration status and a decision to speed up the county may have made the census more inaccurate than it was in 2010.
Arizona just narrowly missed adding a 10th Congressional seat – having added at least one seat in each Census since it became a state. About a third of the state’s population is Hispanic or Native American, so the state might have picked up that extra seat without the undercount.
The undercount will cost some areas heavily when it comes to federal financial funding over the next decade, which is often allocated based on population formulas. One estimated suggested each person not counted could cost some $20,000 annually in lost federal assistance.
The undercount of reservation and Hispanic populations also had a potentially significant impact on the state legislative and congressional lines drawn ahead of the upcoming elections.
The Independent Redistricting Commission sought to concentrate reservation populations in a small number of state legislative and congressional districts. This responded to the Voting Rights Act, with says states can’t dilute minority clout at the polls by scattering minority populations in multiple adjacent districts.
When it comes to the state legislative maps, the Redistricting Commission drew the District 6 boundary to include the Navajo, Hopi, White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache reservations. The boundary also split up Flagstaff, ensuring that Democrats on the Reservations dominated. This created a safe Democratic District 6 – but one that likely has a larger population than the Census showed.
This also had the effect of shifting almost all of the non-reservation portions of Navajo County into a safe Republican District 7 – which also includes all of Rim Country. This had the effect of putting the White Mountains and Rim Country in a safe Republican district – which might actually have fewer voters than the Census figures indicate.
The undercount of minority groups that typically favor Democrats also likely played a role in a significant change in the lineup of the state’s nine congressional districts. Currently, Democrats hold five of those seats and Republicans four. However, by the time the smoke cleared on redistricting – the lineup included four safe Republican seats, three safe Democratic seats and two seats that are considered “competitive,” but lean Republican. This includes District 2, represented by Democrat Tom O’Halleran, which now leans Republican and has attracted eight Republican primary candidates.
The undercounting of reservation populations probably means the district has more voters than the official figures indicate. The district picked up extra voters in Yavapai and Pinal counties, which made it more Republican.
A host of new restrictions on voting could also play a big role in the districts with large reservation populations, including new penalties for voting in the wrong precinct, restrictions on mail-in voting, drop boxes and early voting. All those programs have previously helped increase turnout on reservations, where many people must travel long distances to polling places and confusion about what precinct people are in is much more common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.