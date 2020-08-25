HON-DAH — The Hon-Dah Resort Casino has announced that it will reopen the north portion of the casino floor, Tuesday, August 25. The casino was closed March 20 by order of Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and the Tribal Council due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The casino’s reopening is part of Phase One of the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Phased Reopening Plan that was passed by the Tribal Council and enacted on August 10.
This is a partial reopening; the south side gaming floor, card room, restaurant, hotel and conference center will remain closed until further notice, according to the press release.
Tuesday, Hon-Dah Casino will move to the list of open facilities, joining more than 417 open commercial casinos and 434 open tribal casinos across the U.S. tracked by the American Gaming Association (AGA). There are 34 casinos in Arizona, 26 of which are owned by tribes.
Hon-Dah Casino is one of the lucky ones and that’s not just when it comes to the slots. Beginning in March, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than 980 commercial and tribal casinos across the U.S. to close temporarily, according to the AGA.
Some economic reports indicate Hon-Dah Resort-Casino and Conference Center employs approximately 50 people and has an estimated annual revenue of about 19.4 million. That’s a large chunk of change when it comes to providing revenue for a small, rural tribal community.
$2 billion dollar industry
There’s no doubt that casino closures impacted the financial landscape for entire communities that rely on gaming revenue to operate and maintain their infrastructure. March through May has been some of the hardest months for casinos.
Relief came to the gaming industry in June as nearly 300 commercial casinos reopened. As of Friday, August 21, the American Gaming Association reported 862 re-opened casinos.
In Arizona alone, “The total annual annual gaming revenue from these casinos is estimated at $2 billion,” states the Arizona Indian Gaming Association (AIGA). This makes Arizona the fifth largest Indian gaming state in the country.
U.S. commercial gaming revenue for the second quarter quarter of 2020 was reported as $2.30 billion by the AGA’s commercial gaming revenue tracker. This is a 78.8 percent drop when compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Health and safety
The word “Hon-Dah” means “Welcome” in Apache and the staff are more than ready to welcome the public back. The management has implemented strict health and safety guidelines to protect the customers and staff.
The gaming floor Hot Slots open today at 10 a.m. This section of the gaming floor “will remain open until 2 a.m., at which time it will close to conduct deep cleaning of the facility, in addition to its everyday continuous cleaning and sanitation,” states the press release published by General Manager Brent Kurth and Assistant General Manager Eddie Lockett.
Multiple safety measures and protocols will begin upon opening including thermal camera imaging of body temperature as patrons enter the building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and continuous machine sanitation and social distancing will be practiced by staff and customers.
Navajo Nation casinos
The Navajo Nation which encompasses several counties and three states (Arizona, New Mexico and Utah), is not so lucky. The Nation, tagged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the state and in the U.S., is not yet prepared to re-open.
There are four casinos owned and operated by Navajo Nation and they will not be reopening this month. It’s also not likely that their casinos will open in September either, according to a report published on Friday, Aug. 21 in 500 Nations, a comprehensive source for American Indian casinos and Indian gaming.
This spring and early summer of 2020 may prove to be one of the most difficult economic challenges the gaming industry has ever faced.
(3) comments
Since the Casino has been closed all of this time, surely would have hoped that the Tribe would have don some work in the Timbers lounge. Like reupholster all the chairs and booths as it was worn out prior to the Covid event. The dance floor could use a make over as well. Think it will happen more then likely not. Maybe one of these years.
I wonder if they'll open the lakes ....
I wonder if they plan on opening any lakes
