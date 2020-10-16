George Washington Academy
Mrs. Kellee Hunt’s 1st Grade Class:
Principal list: Rylee Anderson, Paige Baxter, John Bekis, Breken Blake, Lily Buttars, Easton Byars, Joseph Gallien, Ryleigh Henderson, Sierra Kauffman, Akillies Parker, Richie Penrod, Luna Slade, Kaelyn Stapley, Logan Stock and Sienna Thomas.
Honor roll: Jordee Bell, Macie Bell, Jude Cahill, Lit Herring, Trinity Limppo, Tucker Martin, Chloe McDonough, Dax Millett, and Brody Smith
Mrs. Annette Limppo’s 2nd Grade Class:
Principal list: Aiden Allan, Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzek, Lily Chartier, Alice Coleman, Lincoln Crunk, Erilynn Dobberthein-Thomas, Eden Gallien, Oscar Hernandez, Mosiah Holland, Jayden Palmer, Teagan Prine and Maeryn Stradling.
Honor roll: Amber Collins, Ellie Dominguez, Angelo Garcia, Mark Green, Phynn Herring, Chance Kennedy, Abbygayle Kinde, Brook' Lyn Loghry and Ryder Murray
Mrs. Connie Hunsicker’s 3rd Grade Class:
Principal list: Todd Ballard, Bryson Blake, Bryan Hardy, Rebekah Holland, Connor Kennedy and Syler Millett
Honor roll: Lee Ann Aubin, David Baxter, Samuel Blair, Karson Byars, Elijah Coleman, Heaven McCray, Gracelynn Penrod, Adalee Stock and Kamryn Wilkins.
Mrs. Debra Webber’s 4th Grade Class:
Principal list: Calen Wilkins
Honor roll: Kyler Baldwin, Shay Bilson, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Briella Lyman, Isabella Son and Madelyn Swanson.
Mrs. Lanie Meier's 5th Grade Class:
Principal list: Mairead Greenwood, Armin Herring, Brayden Kirkendall, Kierlyn Standifird and Mairead Stradling.
Honor roll: Ammon Holland and Eil Smith.
Middle School Teachers: Mrs. Rebecca Lyman, Mrs. Tara Nielson, and Miss Breanna Thomas
6th Grade Class:
Principal list; Kiera Bilson, William Blair, Brynna Blake, Eden Czech, Rylan Evans, Brie Herring, Elizabeth Holland, Shomaiah Penrod, Kemalee Rearden, Alane Reidhead, Laura R. Makenzie Smith, Mali Wilcox.
Honor roll: Trina Balsley, Gideon Rowles and Ethan Solomon.
7th Grade Class:
Principal list: Rebecca Ballard, Ariel Donnelly, Lanae Iannucci, Danny Lyman, Kenton Mangum, Rosealee Newell, Moira Stradling and Moriah Stradling.
Honor Roll : Clay Chapman, Aubree Dunaway, Sophie Hamblin, Jacob Hardy and Andie Hunt.
8th Grade Class:
Principal list: Keiryn Anderson, Megan Chamberlain, Olivia Chartier, Mannix Czech, Keera, McKim, Daigon Millett, Ben Penrod and Lillian Vickers.
Honor roll: Dakota Baldwin, Cayden Clarke and Andrew Reidhead.
