SHOW LOW — The Twentieth Annual Honoring Our Heroes 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial is underway at the Show Low Elks Lodge on 805 E. Whipple Street. The event this year is presented by Elks Chaplain Jim Zawacki and his wife, Connie Zawacki who have been organizing the tribute here since moving to Concho from New Mexico in 2017. They started the program in Silver City, New Mexico in 2008 and this marks the 13th year that they have been putting on this special memorial, Chaplain Jim told the Independent.
The four-day event started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11. Hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the bingo hall at the Elks Lodge. Displayed are 3,355 names of those who perished in the attacks and include the names of 400 plus first responders including firemen, law enforcement and medical personnel. Also remembered are the 168 military personnel who perished at the Pentagon on that fateful day. The hall is adorned with newspaper clippings of the horrors of the events and a Powerpoint presentation of 220 images runs in a continuous loop every 12 to 15 minutes.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the very special Patriot Day Remembrance Program presentation will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature honored dignitaries including 16 Fire departments, 10 police departments, The Apache and Navajo County Sheriffs’ Departments, The Arizona Highway Patrol, Arizona Rangers, U.S. and Arizona Military Units, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts, Summit Emergency Services, The White Mountain Honor Guard and Civil Air Patrol Cadets. Singer and trumpeter Amy Wong will perform, and The Timber Mesa Fire Department Honor Guard will retire the colors.
