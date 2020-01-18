SPRINGERVILLE – The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF) issued a press release at approximately 3:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 17. The release confirms unofficial information provided to the Independent earlier last week by Forest Service sources regarding the recent deaths of 15 horses found on the Black Mesa Ranger District east of Overgaard.
Some of the 15 horse carcasses were discovered by hikers and horse advocates and immediately reported to the authorities. Necropsies were conducted last week and “the public is encouraged to continue to provide any information that may lead to an arrest,”according to the press release.
“Several horses died due to bullet wounds, and other carcasses were too badly decomposed to determine the cause of death,” states the release. “The first twenty-four hours are crucial in collecting evidence, but unfortunately some of these investigations involved carcasses that had been exposed to extreme weather conditions over extended periods, and items of evidentiary value were limited.”
The ASNF, via the release, assures that law enforcement officers are actively investigating the January 9 and January 14, 2020 horse deaths and “collaborating across jurisdictions, deploying additional patrol officers in critical locations, and utilizing all of the investigation tools that are available.”
Also on Friday, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that the agency is aware of the investigation in the Heber-Overgaard area and will provide any assistance requested.
Despite assurances from the Forest Service, the public is still expressing concern for what they describe as a lack of urgency in the matter of the dead horses.
“It has been over a year since the mass killings of the federally protected Heber Wild Horses began,” says the Heber Wild Horses Freedom Preservation Alliance on the social media page. “Having a shooter or shooter(s) in the forest who have no respect for life or the laws puts not only the remaining wild horses at risk, but also the people who visit the Sitgreaves National Forests.”
The group reiterates that the Heber Wild Horses are afforded protection under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 even if they are outside the designated Heber Wild Horse Territory.
As they did last summer, the group reached out to U.S. Representative Tom O’Halleran (D-1) for help, as well as urging the public to “(a)sk him to push the Forest Service to be more transparent as to how they are handling this dangerous situation.”
Then, on Friday, Jan. 17, O’Halleran and Az Dist. 3 U.S. Representative Raul M. Grijalva (D) issued a joint letter to the ASNF Supervisor Steve Best following a Thursday briefing to the congressmen about the ongoing investigation. In the letter, O’Halleran says they have “received numerous inquiries regarding the deaths of these horses ...” adding that “we share the frustrations and concern communicated in our constituents’ messages.”
“... (W)e were alarmed to hear that 15 new horses were slain," adds the letter. "The recent developments to this tragic and ongoing problem have upset many across our state."
The congressmen acknowledges “the Forest Service’s significant efforts to investigate these heinous crimes,” but also recommend that “ ... you share more frequent updates on the progress and steps taken during the investigation including any information on whether suspects are arrested, and charges are referred.”
Community meeting Wednesday
Concerned citizens have organized a community action meeting regarding the horse deaths. The meeting will be held at the Heber-Overgaard Fire Station on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
If you have information
If the public encounters an injured or deceased horse, please contact the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300 to report it immediately. In the event of an emergency, the public is always encouraged to call 911 and the appropriate agency will be dispatched.
Anyone with information can also contact We-Tip at 1-800-782-7462.
