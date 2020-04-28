ARIZONA — Gov. Doug Ducey last week responded to a developing financial crisis for the state’s hospitals by lifting the March order barring many elective procedures and an increased bed capacity in an effort to open up space for COVID-19 patients.
A month of “social distancing” followed by a “stay-at-home” order appears to have largely averted the anticipated crush of COVID-19 patients, leaving many hospitals half-full.
As a result, hospitals have started cutting pay and furloughing workers because the influx of COVID-19 patients hasn’t come close to filling the beds emptied by the cancellation of elective procedures and an unanticipated drop in other emergencies.
Gov. Ducey announced hospitals and outpatient centers can resume elective surgeries on May 1, the first loosening of the COVID-19 restrictions. He did not indicate whether he will modify the existing stay-at-home order, which expires on April 31.
The modification in the healthcare restrictions has several conditions. Hospitals must maintain at least a 14-day supply of masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment as well as adequate staffing for available beds.
Banner Health last week announced “short-term” furloughs and temporary pay cuts among its 43,000 employees statewide. The moves should affect 5-7 percent of the hospital’s employees, or roughly 3,000 in Arizona. The workers will be eligible for the $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits authorized by the federal relief bill known as the CARES Act.
Moreover, top executives will take a 20 percent pay cut starting in May. Banner has a total of 52,000 employees in six states. Some employees can also take a one-month sabbatical. The chain will also freeze hiring and pay a one-time bonus for employees working directly with COVID-19 patients.
Summit Healthcare, Mayo and other health care facilities have taken similar steps.
The early projections suggested the state’s hospitals would face an overwhelming rush of COVID-19 patients without quick action to slow the spread of the virus. Initial projections suggested the state would need 50 percent more hospital beds and intensive care unit beds to cope. However, statistics posted more recently on the state department of health services website suggested half of the ICU units aren’t currently occupied.
Daily figures up until last week suggested new infections had plateaued and deaths had dropped. However, by weeks-end deaths had risen – driven in part by the spread of the virus in nursing homes. At one point the site also tracked hospital admissions for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Both inpatient and outpatient demand peaked in early April and have since declined.
It’s unclear whether lifting the ban on elective surgeries will bring a rush of new patients into hospitals. The cancellation of elective procedures was only one factor in the drop in hospital business. Many patients are reluctant to go to hospitals where they might face exposure to COVID-19. Moreover, car crashes, violent crimes and accidents have fallen, likely reflecting the decline in the number of people leaving their homes.
However, even seemingly unrelated problems like heart attacks have dropped, for reasons that remain unclear. Some surveys of cardiologists nationwide indicated a 40 to 60 percent drop in hospital admissions for heart attacks nationally. One study in Spain also reported a 40 percent drop in emergency procedures for heart attacks once the pandemic hit.
In Arizona, hospital revenues have dropped by an estimated $575 million monthly, declining to 30 or 40 percent of normal.
Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director Will Humble said the state ordered hospitals to gear up and staff extra beds at the same time they were losing the revenue from elective surgeries, hitting the bottom line hard. The problem’s particularly acute in rural hospitals, with fewer beds per capita and a smaller volume of elective surgeries even in normal times.
The initial CARES Act included $30 billion to help offset hospital costs due to the pandemic. Arizona hospitals have received an estimated $220 million in assistance.
Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association President Ann-Marie Alameddin told Cronkite News that the federal assistance so far has covered only about half of the monthly loss of revenue for Arizona hospitals.
However, in the past two months COVID-19 has become the second-leading cause of death in the US, behind heart disease. Studies in Europe show that COVID-19 increased the overall death rate significantly, with the exception of Germany, where vigorous government action helped contain the outbreak.
Studies suggest even those numbers might understate the toll, with many deaths not captured by the official statistics – especially in nursing homes. One New York study suggested perhaps a third of COVID-19 deaths weren’t captured in the official statistics – mostly people who died at home and were never tested for the virus.
(1) comment
The dung pile is getting deeper every day it seems. Last I read hospitals and medical facilities were begging for help. Now their laying off staff because of no patients. People getting arrested for going to their local beaches and lakes,yet were shoulder to shoulder at the likes of Home Depot or Lowes? The more we hear and read, the more the handling of this ordeal makes less sense. Was this a trial run towards Socialism, perhaps the "new green deal" ? Either way our government has failed us and its time to get back to a productive life as it should be. Yes, We the people, not them who control.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.