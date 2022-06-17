Summer ain’t so bad in Arizona. That is if you live up here amongst the pines.
People from Tucson, Phoenix and environs betwixt and between, have figured this out and flock here by the hundreds when the temperatures get above 90.
Good for them. Good for our local economy.
The rest is up for debate. (Just kidding, valley visitors, we mostly love you!)
Southern Arizona has its snowbirds, up here we have roadrunners — all the folks from the deserts are running up the road to get here and to the cool of our mountains.
I get it; who wants to stick around when it gets so hot your digital thermometer reads, “WTF?”
In the summertime, when I used to live in Casa Grande, I couldn’t even take a decent shower as only virga came out of the shower head. I had to wear driving gloves all summer long to keep my hands from fusing to the car steering wheel.
Just grabbing door handles could melt away one’s fingerprints enough that your phone wouldn’t unlock.
Now that summer is once again upon us and our roads and trails and restaurants are all teeming with temperature tourists and seasonal citizens,
I begin to overhear snippets of conversations bemoaning the thermal readings left behind in the deserts.
Let me share with you a few of the printable, “It’s so hot…” comments I’ve overheard. You may recognize some of these and maybe have even said some yourself.
If not, now you have a few gems you can use as a quick and pithy reply to the chucklehead who is always asking, “Hot enough for you?” Always hated that guy!
It’s so hot you can wash and dry your clothes at the same time. (This has happened to me. I’ve had to put shirts in the dryer to cool them down after they hung outside.)
It’s so hot I bought a loaf of bread and by the time I got home, it was toast.
It’s so hot even the artificial flowers are wilting. (Maybe try misting them with artificial water?)
It’s so hot you can’t make a chili dog. (Ha!)
It’s so hot I saw a dog chasing a squirrel and they were both walking. (I can relate. My morning run would consist of dragging myself back into the house, forthwith, when I’d step outside to what felt like a blast furnace!)
It’s so hot I just saw two hobbits throw a ring off my roof. (For you LOTR enthusiasts)
It’s so hot Jehovah’s Witnesses started telemarketing. (I’ve yet to see it that hot, though)
It’s so hot that I’m using Celsius instead of Fahrenheit just to have a lower number. (and you’ll sound quite continental, too)
It’s so hot, Optimus Prime transformed into an air conditioner.
It’s so hot that I called my ex just to get some shade. (funny and sad)
It’s so hot that Satan went back to hell to cool down. (I’ve also heard, “It’s hotter than Satan’s toenails!” Not sure what that means but it sounds hot)
And I think this is one of my favorites because it’s just so silly:
It’s so hot the water buffaloes at the zoo evaporated. (I’m still giggling! Sweating, but giggling!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.