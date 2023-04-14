For generations, developing countries — once called “the Third World” — wanted to be like us. They loved our freedoms and our luxurious middle-class lifestyle. But that was back when China made Christmas ornaments and Happy Meal toys. That was before the Burj Khalifa was built in Dubai and before India became your pharmaceuticals maker and IT outsource partner.

Times have changed, and you’re missing it. True fact check: The emerging world no longer sees the West as its exemplar.

