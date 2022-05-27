TAYLOR — “There was an old pioneer guy from Taylor named Trapper Hatch. He was in the Army during World War II and was stationed up in the Aleutian Islands because the U.S. military was afraid that the Japanese were going to try to come across the Aleutian Islands and invade Alaska,” said Brad Click, a volunteer with the town of Taylor’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Click explained that Hatch hadn’t been home in almost two years and was allowed to hop a military flight to get back down to the Lower 48 states. At the last minute, he was bumped from the flight by a lieutenant. Hatch stood on the tarmac of that little airport and watched the plane take off. It circled, turned around and looked like it was going to head south, down to the Lower 48.
It lost engine power, however, and crashed into a mountain, killing the 29 men on board.
“That’s the story of Trapper Hatch. So, I went to the Taylor Town Council and got permission to name our Veterans Memorial weekend after Trapper Hatch. That’s how it got the name Trapper Days,” said Click.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Trapper Days Memorial Day celebration will begin with a flag ceremony at the historic monument at 2 N. Main St.
Snowflake/Taylor American Legion Post 126 members will fold an American flag and give a rifle salute. Then, the Post 126 Legion chaplain, Jim Cahill, will say a few words, followed by an announcement that the flag will be presented to Taylor resident Terril Palmer, who was a combat Vietnam veteran, during the 10 a.m. memorial program at the LDS Stake Center on Willow Lane.
A flag is given each year to a living veteran whose name appears on the monument. This year’s guest speaker for the Veterans Memorial program is Roger Solomon, a Special Forces Green Beret from North Carolina, on active duty at Fort Bragg. Solomon was raised in Taylor.
The rest of the day will be filled with a plethora of activities. A tint sprint will start at 11 a.m. at Freeman Park. Sara Ramsey, coordinator of the Parks and Recreation Department in Taylor said “the kids sprint is not so much of a race, just a fun activity. We have one for little kids, a mini tint sprint, for ages 2 to 6. Then we have a one-lap race around Freeman Park for kids 7 to 12. For kids 13 and up it’s two laps around Freeman Park, which is 1 mile. To finish the race you have to go down a foam slip-and-slide.
“During the race, we have chalk colors that are used for the tint sprints and the color races. You just get full of the color and then you slip down the slip-and-slide. Usually we try to have the fire department there to spray the kids off, as long as they aren’t called for an emergency. It’s a fun kind of race for younger kids, older kids and whoever wants to participate. Everybody gets a color packet, sunglasses and a T-shirt to get full of color.”
Ramsey explained that the cost is $5 for kids 12 and under and for teens 13 and up it’s $20. Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult for safety reasons. “They don’t have to run, but they do need to be there,” she said.
If you love to cook, you may want to dust off your favorite recipe of meat, chili or dessert for the Dutch Oven Cook-Off at the Taylor Rodeo Gounds. To enter the contest call Ramsey at 928-243-1789, or sign up in person the day of the event.
You may build a fire, if high winds are not predicted. Just like if you were out in the woods, you’ll need a shovel and firewood. There are no fire rings. You can use a propane cook stove. The cook-off will be in a dirt area that is clear of flammables. Cooking time will start a 1 p.m., and turn-in time is set for 4:30.
A beard contest is set for 2 p.m., followed by a horseshoe tournament. People need to be signed up by 2:15 to participate. At 2 p.m. the White Mountain Horsemen’s Association plans a barrel and pole buckle race at the rodeo grounds. The buckles were sponsored by people who donated to Trapper Days and their names will be displayed on a banner.
At 3:30 p.m. the corn hole tournament begins. Sign-up at 3:15.
The winners will receive prizes, and Ramsey added that they also have someone who is going to come in with a little petting zoo. In addition, a couple of vendors will be on hand and the American Legion will be selling soda and water. To top off the evening, from 7 to 10, a live band and dance will take place at the Rodeo Park pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.