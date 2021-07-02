SHOW LOW – This weekend will mark America’s 246th birthday and several White Mountain highways will close for a while to make room for parades, friends will gather and happy citizens will celebrate with food and ice cream.
What follows is a list of celebratory events taking place across the White Mountains.
Show Low
City of Show Low’s 4th of July celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. tomorrow with the annual parade along the Deuce of Clubs. Parade travels from Owens eastbound down the Deuce of Clubs to southbound on White Mountain Road then travels right on Hall.
Wet Zone Fun event begins at 11 a.m. in Frontier Park. Come prepared to be soaked. Wet Zone Fun event will be at Frontier Park.
FreedomFest activities starting at 3 p.m. at the Show Low Football Stadium complex at 500 W. Old Linden Rd. There will be great food to include kettle corn, shaved ice, pizza, Navajo tacos, funnel cakes, old fashioned soda, and many other delicious treats.
Freedomfest is held at Show Low High School football field. Settle in to enjoy great music from a featured live band.
Have a great time in the Fun Zone. Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $5. Arrive early for best value. All events are sponsored by the Show Low Parks and Recreation Department. And definitely don’t miss the amazing fireworks show scheduled for 9 p.m.
The 4th of July Weekend Party In The Pines with an AC/DC Tribute by AZ/DZ at The Truck Stop AZ at 5549 Arizona 260 tomorrow at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m.
Rodeo fans be sure to check out the Cowboy Christmas in July today from 9 a.m. and tomorrow at 6 p.m.at the Linden Valley Area on Linden Valley Road.
Pinetop
Art lovers, be sure to come by the 46th Annual July 4th Fine Arts and Crafts Festival at the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday as well as An Art Affair next to In Bloom Nursery located at 1327 East White Mountain Boulevard. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday.
Greer
The Greer Butterfly Lodge Museum will host a picnic event this Sunday in the Applewhite Pavilion to celebrate Independence Day. Admission will be by donation.
The celebration will kick off at noon with time-honored American fare: grilled burgers, hotdogs, corn on the cob and mac and cheese. Adult meals will be $10 and kids will be $6.
Music begins at 2 p.m. and homemade ice cream will be available for $4 a cup during intermission. Tables and chairs will be set and lawn chairs are welcome. No outside food or drink will be allowed at the event.
The Salt River Brass will perform. They are comprised of five members of the acclaimed Salt River Brass from Phoenix. The concert will commemorate America and Independence Day. The five members will be bringing the musical fireworks featuring patriotic fare, jazz standards, Broadway tunes, and other music to celebrate freedom.
Heber-Overgaard
Heber-Overgaard is hosting the Festival at Tall Timbers Park today and tomorrow. Parking is $10 with live music this evening from 1 until 10 p.m. and vendors from 1 until 6 p.m. and a Beer Garden from 1 until 8:30 p.m. Tomorrow’s events include a parade at SR 260 between mileposts 305 and 308 from 8 a.m. to noon along with live music vendors and beer garden from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. at the Mogollon High School in partnership with the closest homeowners, Mogollon High School, fire departments and Navajo county. Parking for fireworks will be $20.
Round Valley
Festivities will begin with a rodeo starting at 5 p.m. tonight. Tomorrow will be a pancake breakfast at Ramsey Park starting at 6 a.m. followed by the closure of US 60 from milepost 387 to SR 260 at milepost 396 between 10 a.m. to noon for the parade capped off by more of the rodeo at 1:30 p.m. Nashville’s North2South Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight both Friday and Saturday evenings for attendees’ listening and dancing pleasure.
Alpine
Meet local artisans and enjoy the beautiful town of Alpine this weekend with tomorrow’s parade down Main Street, which will close US 180 between mileposts 426 and 427 between 10 and 11 a.m.
Alpine Area Artisans will be at the Art Field on Main Street starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow though Sunday.
The Bush Valley Craft Club Sale will showcase a quilt raffle in the Barn at the Alpine Buckboard Cabins from noon to 5 p.m.
Registration for Cornhole Tournament begins at noon while play begins at the Alpine Buckboard Cabins. There will be a free concert by Vinyl Tap from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mellody Field on Main Street.
Taylor
Taylor kicks off their unique spin on Independence Day with the firing of the anvil at 5 a.m. tomorrow at Taylor Rodeo Park. Pancake breakfast next up at 7 a.m. and calf roping and barrel racing events at 11 a.m. The 67th annual Taylor Night Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Ground fireworks will be lit at 9 p.m. on the Little League field next to the rodeo grounds. Last up is the dance at the pavilion at 9:30 p.m. All events are free, except the night rodeo. Tickets are $10 per person.
Sunrise Park Resort
Archery, scenic lift rides, ziplining, horseback riding and more. Mountain biking and hiking will be unavailable during this weekend.
Camping will also be available at the Sunrise Campground with strict “no fire” policy enforced. The annual fireworks show is canceled due to current fire danger.
Highway closures set for local July Fourth parades in White Mountains area. Local parades will temporarily close sections of US 60, SR 260, US 180.
Local Independence Day parades will temporarily close sections of state highways on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should plan ahead for delays while the following temporary closures are in place:
Show Low: US 60 between mileposts 339 and 341 and SR 260 at milepost 341 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Springerville-Eagar: US 60 at milepost 387 and SR 260 at milepost 396 from 10 am to noon.
Alpine: US 180 between mileposts 426 and 427 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Hever-Overgaard: SR 260 between mileposts 305 and 308 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Traffic-control personnel will be on site to direct motorists around the closures using designated detours while the restrictions are in place. Motorists should use caution and allow extra travel time during the planned closures.
(2) comments
Our Independence Day is July 4th. It should be celebrated on July 4th. Why does the City of Show Low and the Chamber of Commerce change the date we celebrate this National Holiday?
The hot air balloons could not fly because of fire danger yet fireworks are being allowed. Let’s burn the forests. Idiots!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.