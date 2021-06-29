PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Having waited a full year for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s 4th Annual Balloon Festival, people quickly read a June 22 press release by the town to see if the event was still taking place or not due to fire restrictions.
Last year the 2019 festival had to be modified due to government mandated COVID-19 guidelines.
The press release stated, “The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, out of an abundance of caution due to the extreme fire conditions, late Wednesday announced all morning balloon launches during this weekend’s White Mountains Balloon Festival have been canceled. While the balloons will not take flight, the pilots still will set up their balloons Friday through Sunday morning at 6 a.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex to allow the public to see the balloons inflate and ask questions of the pilots. This practice is referred to as a “static tether.”
Just being grateful the event was still on and with the anticipation of live entertainment, a beer garden, retail vendors, the promise of being able to view the balloons on the field at Mountain Meadows Recreation Center (MMRC), and to enjoy the much anticipated balloon glow, spectators flocked to the event in record numbers.
For many it was the first large gathering they attended since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. It was reminiscent of a sell-out headliner concert event.
Anyone who did not leave early enough on Friday or Saturday evening definitely had trouble finding a parking place. The Arizona Rangers had their job of manning the parking cut out for them. MMRC’s lots, along with all of the surrounding parking possibilities were full, including side streets.
Friday and Saturday mornings brought out the early and not-so-early risers to watch the inflations, to see the wide variety of balloons and for the White Mountain Rotary Club’s Pancake breakfast.
The Sunday morning plan invited anyone who wanted to help crew a balloon to show up at 5:30 a.m. If you were one of those who did not get the Facebook or event schedule cancellation message before going, you probably wondered if the balloons took flight ahead of schedule, but that was not the case.
According to Community Services Manager Tony Alba, “We had a technical malfunction with the timing system that operates the park’s sprinkler system. When staff arrived at 5 a.m. Sunday morning, we discovered that the sprinklers had come on and made the site too wet to inflate the balloons. But, we are thrilled that we were able to give so many people wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.
“We are overwhelmed at the great community support for this year’s balloon festival. We could not be more pleased that the public had a chance to interact with the pilots and get an inside peek at ballooning. We wish the balloons could have taken flight, but the upside was that the community got to get a behind-the-scenes look at launching a balloon. Our estimate is that we attracted about 10,000 people Friday and Saturday for the morning launches and evening festival activities.”
