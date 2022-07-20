Yesterday’s News
The recent news stories regarding the exodus of workers from the National Institutes of Health, the Center for Disease Control and the Food & Drug Administration (NIH, CDC, FDA) are interesting for a couple of reasons.
First is that we’re seeing a refreshing display of conscientiousness in government workers. Those taxpayer-funded jobs are beyond secure with cushy pensions awaiting, so it takes some serious backbone to walk. Secondly, it confirms for me that what I’ve been grousing about privately has a wider acceptance.
I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist, but the last couple of years dealing with the scamdemic has me looking over my shoulder more than usual. Like several of you who have mentioned your annoyance and anger at not being able to get Ivermectin, Remdesivir, or other possible covid solutions without a fight or a two-hour road trip, I’ve wondered at the logic driving the scarcity.
Once more, the old adage ‘follow the money’ is hard to refute. Who appears to be benefitting?
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) AKA: Big Pharma. Big Pharma is one of the most powerful industries in the world, making the bulk of their big bucks in the USA.
Six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies (as of 2017) had their headquarters in the U.S. Most of those you’ve seen ads for and probably have their prescriptions in your cabinet.
Big Pharma contributes heavily to the annual budget of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Experts say the industry contributes about two-thirds of the FDA’s budget. The FDA is supposed to protect us, not get rich off of our medications.
While Big Pharma’s at it, why not stuff the pockets of FDA officials to shut down industries they view as competitors? Steadily more of the homeopathic products I use for my own healthcare are being outlawed by the FDA. When Pharma says ‘jump!’ our federal agencies seem more than willing to ask, ‘how high?’
The industry has a documented history of fraud, bribery, lawsuits and scandals. Despite criminal charges and fines, Big Pharma companies continue in business.
Now, if they’re so blatant about scamming our (supremely scammable) government, why would they stop there? Why not cross doctor’s palms with enough cash to have them prescribe their meds whether or not they’re the best match for your ailment?
There are no Federal rules preventing many of the forms of bribery that might be used since most doctors are not Government employees.
Doctors being bribed by major medical companies forms an insidious, and potentially dangerous, kind of bribery. This bribery is difficult to detect, even more difficult to eliminate and could be lethal.
Food and Drug Administration officials can be bribed to expedite the process of drug approval to ensure that drugs are approved quickly, regardless of dangers. Such bribery represents a major danger to the overall health of America.
This column has focused on the FDA, but there’s no reason that the NIH, CDC, and other taxpayer-funded government agencies aren’t riding the same gravy train.
It’s sad to think how, as young people, we had great trust and faith in our healthcare providers. I hate that we now have to wonder how our care balances out with their checkbooks.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
