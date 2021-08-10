SHOW LOW — There are roughly 2,000 to 2,700 mountain lions in the State of Arizona, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). They are shy and elusive and even if you have not seen them, they have probably seen you. Yet, on Friday, August 6, Fred Kriesel saw one in his neighbors’ tree in their backyard at Fairway Park between North 44th and 43rd Drives.
Kriesel said, “I was sitting outside talking to a friend and looked up and said, ‘what is that tawny mess on the branch?’ I saw a tail and thought, ‘what is a monkey doing in that tree?’ I got my binoculars from the house and saw it was a mountain lion just sitting, and I called 911.”
Kriesel said he wasn’t afraid, just stunned and wondered why the mountain lion was there. The mountain lion just stayed in the tree and was very calm, just looking down at the dogs.
Animal control arrived on the scene first, followed by Game and Fish. Kriesel said an officer took out his rifle and loaded it, just in case. Then they darted the mountain lion and his head hung up on one of the branches.
“Not sure if they threw something up or not but when he fell, he hit soft because I could hear pine needles,” said Kriesel.
All of this took place in T. L. Williams’ back yard. He said the dogs were barking around 8 a.m. and probably were the reason the lion went up the tree. His pit bull Martha was in the yard.
Williams said that after they had darted the cat, they tested him by throwing up some rubber balls. He stayed up in the tree for about 15 minutes and then he finally fell and his eyes were open. They put a collar on him and took him away.
“Judging by the size of the hands and arms, he was big. I have never seen one that big,” said Williams.
Kriesel said the officers told him the lion was a male about 2 years old and weighed around 200 pounds.
The whole episode lasted about an hour-and-a-half to two hours.
Kriesel said he posted the incident on Facebook saying, “the rest of the day would be anti-climatic.”
Williams echoed that sentiment saying, “the rest of the day was dull and boring.”
Since White Mountain residents live in or near the forests, it is important to know about the animals whose backyards we inhabit.
Some of the basic and pertinent facts regarding the mountain lion is that it is called by a several other names — a cougar, a puma, a panther, but regardless of what you call it, it is definitely a large cat. They are most active between dusk and dawn, and generally avoid contact with humans. They are an Apex predator which means they have almost no natural enemies that can hurt them. Generally speaking, they can be found wherever deer are present.
Should you encounter a mountain lion, just like if you were to encounter a bear, you make yourself appear as large as possible. People are cautioned to stand tall and not to bend down like prey since they generally go for the head and neck when they attack prey. Throw things like sticks or rocks or whatever is available and back away slowly, facing the animal and making eye contact, yet giving it a wide berth to exit. Do not run, it could engage the lion’s instinct to chase.
If it should attack, fight back with all your might.
AZGFD Public Affairs/Community Liaison Jackie Follmuth stated in an email that “just seeing a mountain lion pass through isn’t necessarily a cause to be alarmed. Many White Mountain residents live in areas bordering mountain lion habitat and we might see them passing through on occasion. However, it does become a problem when the lions display unusual behaviors like engaging with people or preying on livestock or domestic animals.
“Mountain lion encounters can be reported to the nearest Arizona Game and Fish Department regional office during weekday business hours. The Pinetop Regional Office can be reached at (928) 367-4281. During non-business hours, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department radio dispatcher at (623) 236-7201.”
More information on mountain lions can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith/mountainlions/
The Independent reached out to AZGFD in Pinetop on Friday, but there was no response. Late Saturday, Follmuth provided website and policy information but was unable to provide specific details regarding this mountain lion incident in time for press deadline.
Information on the disposition of the mountain lion will be updated in the article on our website at www.wmicentral.com and on our wmicentral.com Facebook page once it is made available.
REPORTER'S UPDATE NOTE: Information on the disposition of the mountain lion has been received and in order to provide you the full details, it will be delivered as an article in your Friday, Aug. 13 Independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.