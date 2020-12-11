“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and book by “The Greatest Gift,” which Philip Van Doren Stern published in 1943. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and was recognized by the American Film institute as the greatest movie in 1998.
Although I am not an angel, I am your local insurance agent here to help answer questions and assist you in finding the plan that meets your budget and unique needs. I know how frustrating insurance can be. While some Medicare plans are leaving your area, new ones are coming. Don't be left empty handed!
With insurance companies offering many of the same medicare supplement plans, your choice may come down to a price that fits your budget, company service, reputation, reliability and experience. Medicare supplements are strictly regulated by both federal and state government and can help you manage and budget your healthcare expenses with predictability. You are not restricted to a network of healthcare providers. If you move, your coverage goes with you. Medicare supplement plans can be changed at any time throughout the year only if you can answer the underwriting questions. Additionally, with a supplement plan you need to have a stand-alone drug plan.
Since many Medicare Advantage Plans (MAPD) cover several services that basic Medicare does not, like vision exams and hearing aids, you may find that your total costs go down with an Advantage plan. With a Medicare Advantage Plan, you will not have to answer any preexisting health questions or go through medical underwriting, no matter what age you are. The open enrollment period for Medicare advantage plans runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you miss the opportunity to make changes to your coverage during this year’s open enrollment period, rest assured that you won’t be stuck with your existing advantage plan or drug plan for the rest of your life. But you will be stuck with it for another year.
In closing, your family and children love you and want to try and help you, but when you have Medicare questions, I recommend that you contact a local agent with the tools and knowledge available to answer those questions for you and give you advice. I am committed to helping you understand and find the plan that suits your budget and unique needs. Oh, by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice — take advantage of me!
Pat Barry is a local agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797.
Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry
