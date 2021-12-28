The Show Low Holiday Inn Express guest had no idea that a fire was smoldering inside the wall, between his floor and the floor above him.
No one in the building on Tuesday, Dec. 21, knew that the ventilation fan in the guest’s bathroom had overheated and was, at that moment, causing a slow, flameless combustion to creep through the three feet of space where all electrical lines and duct work to the motel’s ventilation system are housed.
Luckily, the sprinkler system — designed to detect heat even before flames erupt — worked just the way it was supposed to and doused the fire, putting it out.
“Those (ventilation) fans are only supposed to run for a short time,” said Timber Mesa Fire Captain Kirk Webb, talking about the fire the day after the fire trucks went out to Holiday Inn Express. “So if they get left on, over time, the motor ceases and overheats. And I know that’s how it started.”
This time of year, said Fire Inspector J.D. Pepper, is when firefighters worry about structure fires — and want residents to be proactive to keep their homes and families safe.
Both Pepper and Webb work in fire prevention, and hope to get the word out to the community that this is structure fire season on the mountain.
“We’ve had a rash of fires recently,” Pepper said, “and what we really want to emphasize is that Timber Mesa is staffed and ready to respond. But we need two things: we need access and we need water. And the beautiful thing about yesterday’s fire was that there was a fire suppression system.”
The fire department strongly encourages homeowners to put fire sprinklers in their homes because, if a fire breaks out, the sprinkler system can start quenching the fire before the trucks and firefighters arrive and very possibly save the lives of the people living in the home.
With the motel fire, Pepper said, due to the fire code for commercial buildings, there was a backup fire protection system, a backup life safety system, that was unseen and unknown to the people in the building. Contrary to what most people think of sprinkler systems, he added, all the sprinklers in the building don’t go off when there’s a fire. The system targets the spot where the heat or fire is — not the entire building.
Yes, he admitted, you get a little bit of water damage, but the cost would have been much higher if Holiday Inn Express had had to replace the entire east wing of the building, rather than just the area that sustained water damage to the sheetrock and flooring in the area of the fire.
Assistant Fire Chief Randy Chevalier also wanted to remind White Mountain residents that this is the time of year that firefighters see more structure fires, as opposed to wildland urban interface season, or the time of year — late spring — when the potential for wildfires on dry, wild lands can put homes at risk.
“Over the past two, two-and-a-half months, we’ve had seven structure fires,” Chevalier said, indicating that the last fire the company handled was on Thursday, Dec, 23. “It’s the time where there are a number of ways structure fires start. We’re seeing a little bit of an uptick in improper ash disposal, and we put something on Facebook on the proper ways of disposing of fireplace ash.”
Chimney fires are another way structure fires begin, said Kirk Webb. Homeowners need to have their chimneys cleaned out regularly — but even that isn’t always a foolproof way to prevent a chimney fire.
“A fire can actually start with failure of the metal pipe in the chimney,” he said. “Over time and heat, the metal starts to fail. And then it goes out those seams (along the pipe) and starts a fire. We’ve had instances where a fire is going like crazy up in the attic, and the people downstairs watching TV have no clue.”
Timber Mesa responded to a chimney fire in a house the same day the Holiday Inn Express fire occurred.
“We were able to get there fast enough to get into the structure and put out what was going on inside the walls,” Pepper said. “We were able to save the structure.”
The community can take proactive measures to help mitigate some of the risk of chimney fires by cleaning out their chimneys properly, having their chimneys inspected by professionals who can run cameras up the flue and by properly disposing of ash, he said.
Webb also recommended that fireplace owners have someone run a camera up the chimney to see if the pipe is failing.
The firefighters also wanted to remind residents to check their smoke alarms/smoke detectors and change the batteries, if needed.
Regarding home sprinkler systems, Pepper said anyone who has questions or would like to get information about what they would need to protect their home using a sprinkler system can call the fire department.
Webb added that anyone building a new home might wish to talk to them about installing a sprinkler system as well.
“There are options for them,” Pepper said.
Anyone who would like more information about ash disposal, sprinkler systems, smoke alarms or fireplace or wood stove safety can call Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District at 928-537-5100.
