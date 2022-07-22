PHOENIX — State primaries and local races around the nation are especially significant this election year, and iVoterGuide.com is helping to ensure that voters everywhere are informed before they head to the polls.

“Regardless of how they cast their votes, Americans want accurate, well-researched information and trusted guidance in order to remove all uncertainty from the most important part of voting — making the right choice,” said iVoterGuide.com President Debbie Wuthnow. “The largest threat to our republic is the indifference many Americans exhibit by not participating in the elections, especially the party primary, which is often when the real choice occurs. One key reason is the lack of information on candidates. Now more than ever, Americans need reliable, honest, comprehensive facts about candidates that our trusted voter guide provides through just a couple of clicks.”

