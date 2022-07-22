PHOENIX — State primaries and local races around the nation are especially significant this election year, and iVoterGuide.com is helping to ensure that voters everywhere are informed before they head to the polls.
“Regardless of how they cast their votes, Americans want accurate, well-researched information and trusted guidance in order to remove all uncertainty from the most important part of voting — making the right choice,” said iVoterGuide.com President Debbie Wuthnow. “The largest threat to our republic is the indifference many Americans exhibit by not participating in the elections, especially the party primary, which is often when the real choice occurs. One key reason is the lack of information on candidates. Now more than ever, Americans need reliable, honest, comprehensive facts about candidates that our trusted voter guide provides through just a couple of clicks.”
What: Republican primary and special election voter guide in Arizona that gives research (including legislative scorecards, positions on key issues, financial support and candidate questionnaires) and evaluations of candidates’ political philosophy (on a liberal to conservative spectrum). Also available is crucial information on polling locations and hours. iVoterGuide.com is covering all federal, statewide, and state legislative races, including the hotly contested races for the open seats in Congressional Districts 4 and 6 as well as the four-person bid for U.S. Senate. Evaluations of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and other statewide candidates are also covered.
Why: In 2022, iVoterGuide.com’s expert researchers will give an in-depth analysis — and overall rating — from a Christian and conservative perspective for 12,000-plus candidates nationwide. Additionally, iVoterGuide.com offers election dates, registration deadlines, polling locations, and other information needed to help Americans vote wisely and identify candidates on the ballot who share their values. Related tools are also available to inform family, neighbors, and business associates about getting their own personalized ballots. iVoterGuide.com is helping to restore the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and traditional American values.
How: Providing the most comprehensive, educational information on thousands of races across the country, iVoterGuide.com has researched over 36,000 candidates in more than 17,000 races and offers personalized voting information and candidate evaluations. Learn more at iVoterGuide.com.
For voters who are unsure of who to vote for, iVoterGuide.com provides accurate, up-to-date information on thousands of candidates. Because differences between candidates aren’t as readily apparent in the primary as in the general election, iVoterGuide.com’s research and ratings can be extremely valuable in helping voters determine the distinctions between candidates who all run under the same party banner.
iVoterGuide.com is dedicated to equipping Americans to be informed, educated voters and is a one-stop resource for candidate ratings and election information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.