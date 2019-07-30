For five years (2012-2017) I had the honor and privilege as serving as the Chief Deputy for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
During that time, I had the opportunity to work with the management team from Navajo County as well as our Board of Supervisors. The stewardship of taxpayer dollars was always the most important concern of all parties. At the Sheriff’s Office, each year we always came in under budget. We worked with the county to partner with federal and tribal jurisdictions to assist with revenues to fund the county’s statutory obligations, knowing all along that contracts will end. Now with revenue losses from NGS places the county in a difficult position to maintain essential services.
Public Safety and the safety of all residents is the most important service government provides. The best solution is the establishment of a Jail District tax of 1/3 of one cent that will be placed on the sale of goods and services throughout the county. This is done in 8 other counties in our state, and it funds their jails and educational and drug treatment programs to stop the revolving door of people in and out of jail. This is an opportunity to directly help citizens in our county that end up in the criminal justice system.
Jim Molesa,
Navajo County
