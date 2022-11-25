One of the things I’m grateful for this Thanksgiving is the acceptance exhibited by the people who live and work in the White Mountains. I’m thankful to live in a place where all are truly welcome, regardless of gender, race, faith or preferred football team.

Perhaps it’s that comfort that’s given me the confidence to share my NFL picks for this upcoming weekend, including three games being played on Thanksgiving Day.

