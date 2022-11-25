One of the things I’m grateful for this Thanksgiving is the acceptance exhibited by the people who live and work in the White Mountains. I’m thankful to live in a place where all are truly welcome, regardless of gender, race, faith or preferred football team.
Perhaps it’s that comfort that’s given me the confidence to share my NFL picks for this upcoming weekend, including three games being played on Thanksgiving Day.
I’d like to thank you in advance for not using any of these predictions for any sort of gambling. The only one who successfully makes money from my hard work is the White Mountain Independent, and I assure you my picks aren’t likely to bring you any tremendous fortune.
I’d like to assure you all that my predictions come from a place free of bias. Regardless of my position as a fan of the greatest sports franchise in world history (the Dallas Cowboys, since you asked), all match-up summaries will be short, sweet and totally and unequivocally impartial.
Bills @ Lions
10:30 a.m. Thursday
Who do I want to win this game? Detroit. Who will win this game? Buffalo, by a lot. What will be the best part of the game? Tony Romo’s color commentary.
Giants @ Cowboys
2:30 p.m. Thursday
You heard it here first, folks; Dallas beats the Giants 364 to zero. Literally every single person on the Dallas Cowboys roster is getting a touchdown. Anything less than that is fake news.
Patriots @ Vikings
6:20 p.m. Thursday
Anybody hear how bad the Vikings got whooped last week? That other team must’ve been rather good, just saying. Jokes aside, I see Minnesota getting back on track against a mediocre Pats team. I’m done with the Cowboys references too, I swear.
Broncos @ Panthers
11 a.m. Sunday
Remember when these two teams faced off in Super Bowl 50? With only three wins per team this year, it’s hard to imagine. Both teams have fallen hard, but Carolina has fallen further, so Denver gets a win here.
Bucs @ Browns
11 a.m. Sunday
Tom Brady being at .500 shouldn’t be especially important, but wins have come few and far in between for the Bucs in 2022. Nick Chubb isn’t about to make it easier on them and just may break 1,000 rushing yards on the season as he helps the Browns get their fourth win.
Ravens @ Jaguars
11 a.m. Sunday
Who doesn’t like rooting for an underdog? People with pick-records to maintain, so this one goes to the soon-to-be 8-4 Ravens, who are quickly becoming one of the most potent threats in the AFC.
Texans @ Dolphins
11 a.m. Sunday
Miami has been going for the crown ever since Brady left the AFC and Houston isn’t exactly known for its winning culture this year. The Dolphins are going to have an absolute field day, specifically QB Tua Tagovailoa, who currently leads the league in QBR.
Bears @ Jets
11 a.m. Sunday
Is the sixth best defense in the NFL good enough to stop Chicago’s one-man rushing attack, namely young QB Justin Fields? Yes, it will be. The Bears have shown promise, but the Jets have shown small hints of greatness in recent weeks.
Bengals @ Titans
11 a.m. Sunday
There’s a very real chance these teams will see each other again in the postseason, but it seems Cincinnati’s only hope to get there is the wild card. Tennessee wins, but not by much. The Titans still have a few kinks to iron out before January.
Falcons @ Commanders
11 a.m. Sunday
I mean, of course I want Washington to lose, but I just can’t see the Commanders falling to the Falcons. The Commanders take the win, but I really won’t be upset if I get this one wrong.
Chargers @ Cardinals
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Who else thinks the Chargers were robbed on Sunday night against the Chiefs? Losing to the best team in the AFC by only three points is a certain kind of victory, I guess, but a win against the Cardinals will count for much more.
Raiders @ Seahawks
2:25 p.m. Sunday
I could make an argument that Geno Smith is the best QB in the NFC West, but I’m not ready to alienate my Cardinals fan readership yet, so I’m just going to give the win to Seattle and move on.
Rams @ Chiefs
2:25 p.m. Sunday
This really seemed like a much better game at the beginning of the year, before we realized the Rams would be stuck in one of the worst Super Bowl slumps we’ve seen in a generation. Kansas City is going to feast on Sunday, and all we can do is watch Patrick Mahomes pad his case for MVP a little more.
Saints @ 49ers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns against the Cardinals on Monday night. I don’t expect that kind of performance against the Saints, but it would help stifle some arguments about who is the best QB in the NFC West. We’ll revisit the issue on Monday, after the 49ers put away the Saints.
Packers @ Eagles
6:20 p.m. Sunday
For me personally, the best-case scenario for this game is a tie because the thought of rooting for either one of these teams makes my stomach hurt. I’ll put my pride aside and give it to Philly, which is the more complete team making an appearance during “Sunday Night Football.”
Steelers @ Colts
6:15 p.m. Monday
Talk about an anti-climactic end to a weekend of football. I ought to have some fun with this one and just flip a coin or something, but for professionalism sake, we’ll give it to the Steelers. They aren’t in as much disarray as the Colts despite having one fewer win. That’ll change by Tuesday morning.
