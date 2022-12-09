San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t finish the beating his team gave the Dolphins because he left early with a season-ending foot injury. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wasn’t available to help beat the Broncos because of a knee injury. But how could any of that compare to the pain and agony that comes with going 9-5 in your NFL predictions?
Of course, I’m being facetious. NFL injuries are no laughing matter, especially in the latter half of the season when each team needs every available resource to push its way into January.
Which games did I incorrectly call? Well, I predicted the Lions would give the Jaguars “all kinds of hell offensively,” but I didn’t expect the Detroit defense to hold Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence to 179 yards. The 49ers walloped the Dolphins, the Bengals edged past the Chiefs by a field goal, and Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert seemed to leave that “confidence and aggression” at home when he and the Chargers lost to the Raiders.
And let the record show that I fought every instinct in my body last week when I refrained from making a joke about how I hoped the Commanders and Giants would tie during their NFC East divisional match-up. Just goes to show you; always go with your gut.
With that in mind, let’s begin.
Patriots @ Cardinals
6:15 p.m. Monday
New England QB Mac Jones and Arizona QB Kyler Murray both have very similar stats and completion percentages, which means the game will likely go down to coaching and defense. However ineffective they may be, I believe the Patriots have a little more fight in them than the Cards do. “Ineffective” isn’t a word I thought I would ever use for a team coached by Bill Belichick, but there it is.
Raiders @ Rams
6:15 p.m. Thursday
The game will have been already played, but Las Vegas will be riding a three-game winning streak entering its match-up with Los Angeles, during which RB Josh Jacobs has run for 482 yards on 83 carries. Jacobs has clearly designated himself as a difference maker for Vegas, and he will be the key to beating the Rams, who have struggled against solid ground games all season. My “gut” calls that a recipe for disaster.
Texans @ Cowboys
11 a.m. Sunday
Dallas’ dominant defense is so weird to see in action. Anyone who’s followed the Cowboys knows they’ve never been a defensive-strength team, so seeing them completely take over games is truly something to behold. They stole the ball from the Colts five times (three picks, two fumbles) and I shudder at what they’re going to do to their in-state neighbors. Dallas will win by however many points its defense decides to give them.
Jets @ Bills
11 a.m. Sunday
Division games are always the hardest to call since they’re unpredictable. Will the 7-5 Jets go to the 9-3 Bills and deliver an upset? No they will not. With recent stumbles by the Chiefs and Dolphins, the Bills control their own destiny, and it should be fun to watch what they decide to do with it.
Browns @ Bengals
11 a.m. Sunday
The Bengals have definitely put the AFC on notice with their win over the Chiefs. Cincinnati’s defense has tightened up and QB Joe Burrow has been doing a phenomenal job of minimizing mistakes. I don’t foresee a blowout, but Cincy will win convincingly and the rest of the NFL will be watching very closely.
Vikings @ Lions
11 a.m. Sunday
The Vikings don’t play as well as their record implies and had it not been for those pesky Lions dropping 40 on the Jags the week prior, Minnesota would already have a division title in hand. This has “trap game” written all over it, and for once, I’m buying in. I have the Lions winning, if only because someone has to take my advice about following your gut and it may as well be me.
Eagles @ Giants
11 a.m. Sunday
I was serious about my previous comments pertaining to last week’s Washington/New York game, and I’m really tempted to call this one a tie and move on. But unless Philadelphia messes up big in the next few weeks, it is taking the NFC East crown and I don’t think it will have any problem stepping over New York to get there. But would a tie be so bad?
Ravens @ Steelers
11 a.m. Sunday
If Baltimore’s QB does end up missing some time, the AFC North may be wide open for the taking. Pittsburgh does have to sweep to see any playoff playtime, but it’s not impossible to accomplish. The Ravens beat Denver (by a single point) without Jackson and if they must, I think they can do it against the Steelers. However, Baltimore does need Jackson if it intends to beat any teams beyond the lowest team in the division.
Jaguars @ Titans
11 a.m. Sunday
Tennessee will win the AFC South this year, a division that will more than likely end with more notches in the “loss” column and at least one in-division tie. It might not be very comforting for the Titans, being the best team in the worst division, but at least they can snap a two-game losing streak by beating up on a divisional opponent. It’s about the small things, guys.
Chiefs @ Broncos
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Could you imagine capping off the day of NFL action by watching the Chiefs and Broncos play in prime time on NBC? Neither could anyone else, so the NFL pulled the slot and gave it to a more competitive matchup. It’s a shame, too, because I would have loved to see Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes go off on one of the best ranked defenses in the league when he and KC absolutely stomp one of the worst teams in pro football.
Panthers @ Seahawks
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Carolina returns from a bye week and heads straight into the jaws of one of the hungriest teams in the league. Seattle is only one game behind the division-leading Niners and is very aware of it. The Seahawks will continue their push for a playoff spot against the Panthers. And the Panthers … I’m sure their uniforms are going to look super, duper cool.
Buccaneers @ 49ers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Everyone, meet Brock Purdy, this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” a nickname stemming from being picked dead last in the NFL draft. Well, this “irrelevant” fella went 25/37 and threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, stealing a win from a very competitive Dolphins team. He won’t do the same against Tom Brady and the Bucs, but the Niners defense will. The NFC playoff picture is starting to take shape and SF’s formidable defense is making sure no one forgets their place in it.
Dolphins @ Chargers
6:20 p.m. Sunday
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa had a 75-yarder and a 45-yarder against San Francisco, and it was still the worst performance of his season thus far. He clearly flinched while underneath the spotlight, but that’s expected from young quarterbacks. His defense will step up against Los Angeles and give him the opportunity to play the kind of football we’re used to seeing him play.
The Colts, Saints, Falcons, Bears, Commanders and Packers have byes.
Starting from week 13, Jacob is currently at 70.97% (22-9) in his football predictions. Yay.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who is genuinely upset he didn’t call the Commanders/Giants tie last week.
