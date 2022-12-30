Life is better between September and February, but there’s nothing sadder than realizing the regular season is almost at an end.
For the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, the season ended a little sooner because they were all officially eliminated from playoff contention. Time to start tanking for draft picks, fellas!
Santa skipped the coal this year and instead gifted me an 11-5 record on my week 16 predictions. Detroit drove me to Christmas crocodile tears when the Lions lost to the Panthers, the Browns stunk it up against the Saints, the Titans’ decline fell even further with a loss to the Texans, the Steelers stole a win from the Raiders, and Miami’s status as one of the AFC’s best is all but gone after its loss to the Packers.
Some kings are rising while others are falling further than they ever thought possible, which should make for an incredibly entertaining weekend of NFL action. While I’ll be watching my Cowboys before the new year officially begins, the rest of you will be catching your favorite team in 2023! See you all next year!
Cardinals @ Falcons
11 a.m. Sunday
The Cardinals asked Santa for a victory on Christmas Day over the greatest quarterback of all time, and they got exactly what they wanted if you count moral victories. The league doesn’t, but I do, so, here’s a gold sticker for going toe-to-toe with the beat-up Bucs and a big slice of hope pie that the energy will give you a win over Atlanta.
Cowboys @ Titans
6:15 p.m. Thursday
I was significantly more worried about this game before the Titans went on a five-game losing streak, their last giving the Texans their second win of the season. Can their season be salvaged in time for a playoff push? Not with a loss to the Cowboys, who are coming in hot after a show-stopping win against the best team in the NFL. Do you, reader, remember the Titans? Also, have I already used that one?
Bears @ Lions
11 a.m. Sunday
Lions, you broke my achy-breaky heart. Detroit is still a favorable underdog team, but my trust in the Lions fell hard when they lost a very winnable game against the Panthers. I trust them to correct course with a home-win against Chicago, but with the gap between “good” and “great” getting wider and wider, there might not be any room for Detroit on the playoff ship. Here’s hoping the Lions don’t punch their own ticket.
Jaguars @ Texans
11 a.m. Sunday
Kudos to Houston for earning its second win of the year! But we all know how quickly the Christmas cake becomes a stale, dry mush, and so must go the positive vibes in Houston. Jacksonville is probably the hottest team in the AFC with everything to win and nothing to lose. The Jaguars will extend their win streak to four and strengthen their hold on their playoff position.
Broncos @ Chiefs
11 a.m. Sunday
True story: I was going to make a big whoop about this being a trap game for Kansas City and end up picking Denver to win. But as I was typing, my phone went off, and I was notified by the NFL mobile app that the Broncos head coach was fired. I’m confident, but I’m not THAT confident. The Chiefs ring in the new year with a win!
Dolphins @ Patriots
11 a.m. Sunday
I just can’t decide which team is more disappointing after a couple of hot starts: the Dolphins or the Titans. If pressed, I’d probably say Miami, because the Dolphins had a much higher climb, which in turn only deepened their fall. New England is bucking for any chance at all at postseason play, and sadly, I don’t think Miami has the guts to stop the Pats. I hope I’m wrong, but New England wins.
Colts @ Giants
11 a.m. Sunday
Indianapolis has a knack for helping potential playoff teams. The Colts love to play hard, but they always seem to come up a little short when it matters most, which is what I expect to happen in their loss to New York. The Giants dropped a big one against Minnesota last week, so this should provide them an opportunity to correct course and prepare themselves for the playoffs.
Saints @ Eagles
11 a.m. Sunday
I’ve decided not to gloat about the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys, but I must point out that Dallas has a chance to take the NFC East because of that. I need the Eagles to lose out, but I also have a prediction percentage to keep in good shape. So, I say this: I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. Philadelphia beats New Orleans. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong.
Panthers @ Buccaneers
11 a.m. Sunday
Tampa Bay beating Arizona wasn’t as impressive as I think many of us were hoping, Cardinals fans included. It’s easy to root for Tom Brady and watch as he makes a late-season push in hopes of a fairy tale ending. If so, the Buccaneers are the “Brother’s Grimm” style that end gorier than their Disney counterparts. I’m looking forward to Carolina’s excellent ground game putting the first nail in the coffin.
Browns @ Commanders
11 a.m. Sunday
The Commanders are dead last in the best division in football. At 7-7-1, it’s astounding they still have a shot at a wild card playoff berth, but there it is. Cleveland doesn’t have much to play for, so I see an easy Washington win as long as the Commanders are willing to fight for it. The NFC playoff picture gets brighter every week and Washington is excited for a couple of last-minute photo bombs.
49ers @ Raiders
2:05 p.m. Sunday
I’m a Micah Parsons fan, as I’m sure you know, so know that I feel no shame at all when I say that 49ers DB Nick Bosa is a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year. He is an absolute menace and if San Francisco keeps him healthy, there isn’t a team in the league that can go toe-to-toe with that defense. Least of all Las Vegas, which fumbled away a very winnable game against the sad, sad Steelers. The 49ers win, and rookie QB Brock Purdy’s confidence just keeps going up.
Jets @ Seahawks
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Seattle’s record (7-8) more or less reflects its inability to excel on any side of the ball. Sometimes they’re great, sometimes they’re terrible, but it always evens out at viciously mediocre. That’s not necessarily an insult, but it’s also how I would describe the Jets (7-8), and I think the Jets are WAY worse than Seahawks. Seattle pushes its playoff hopes a little bit further with a win.
Vikings @ Packers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Speaking of mediocre, Packers QB Aaron “Day of the Dead” Rodgers refuses to stay down and has found a way to scrape his team to a three-game winning streak. The Packers’ playoff hopes are paper thin, but real. The Vikings barely beat the Giants, but they will earn significantly more respect with a win here, and then maybe the Packers will finally go away.
Rams @ Chargers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
The battle of LA in LA! The Chargers punched their playoff ticket with a confident win over the Colts on Monday, and the Rams were happy to stir up some off-season drama when QB Baker Mayfield mixed with a potent ground game to help them score 51 points on the Broncos. I love a good, offensive shootout, and this one has a lot of the right ingredients, but it’s clear the Chargers have more to fight for. This is their game to lose, so I’m giving the Bolts the win and looking forward to a good, ol’ fashioned NFL shootout.
Steelers @ Ravens
6:20 p.m. Sunday
The Steelers are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, while the Ravens have managed to secure a spot while playing in the same division as the Bengals. Health is a major concern for Baltimore, but its postseason hopes will look brighter after a win against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a tendency for running with games it has no business winning, but at the same time, the Steelers lose more often than they should.
Bills @ Bengals
6:30 p.m. Monday
Bad Monday night games finally take a week off to give us one of the best matchups of the season. Two seasoned, young quarterbacks, two killer defenses, two of the league’s most potent offenses — what else could you ask for? The Bengals have a big chance at an upset here, so I’m picking them to come out on top. It should be a great game to watch regardless, but who doesn’t love to be right?
Starting in week 12, Jacob Hernandez is currently at 70.67% (53-22) in his football predictions. Figuring out the math for that is the hardest part of writing this article.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who wishes you all a very happy new year. Even to Cardinals fans.
