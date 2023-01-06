Reporter’s Note: I would like to extend my prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his friends, and his teammates. At the time of writing, his condition remains unclear, but speaking for the entire world of organized sports, we all wish you a speedy recovery.

The last week of the NFL regular season is difficult to commentate on when you can’t reliably keep up roster changes and matchup schedules, so consider this your most up-to-date and completely accurate NFL week 18 breakdown before 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Besides, we all know you’re here for your boy’s hot NFL takes, right? Right?

