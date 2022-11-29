December is the King Maker month for the NFL; you either roll in hot and cement your position in the playoff picture, or you stall out just one too many times and find yourselves looking to the draft as opposed to the Super Bowl.
Week 13 has some great division matchups and the Cowboys playing in prime time for “Sunday Night Football.” What’s not to love?
Not to brag, but I went 11-4 with last week’s picks. Carolina showed grit in its win over Denver, Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence missed only eight attempts and threw three touchdowns to inch past Baltimore, Cincinnati made a massive statement holding Tennessee RB Derrick Henry to 38 yards, and the Raiders ran off with a win in OT against the Seahawks. What’s that old expression, “any given Sunday …?”
I’ll remind everyone once again to avoid consulting these predictions for any gambling purposes. The back of this young, doe-eyed reporter is too weak to carry all your collective financial burdens, so don’t go putting that on me. Also, don’t go looking for Carolina (which pulled off a decent win against Denver) and Arizona (which, well, you know …) because they’re on their bye week. Let’s get started.
Bills @ Patriots
6:15 p.m. Thursday
It’s hard to comment on AFC East matchups in 2022 without mentioning the massive hold that Tom Brady and the Pats had on that division for years. Luckily for the Bills, those days are behind them, and coach Bill Belichick just doesn’t have the weapons to hold off the Bills’ formidable defense even without Von Miller.
Jets @ Vikings
11 a.m. Sunday
If I’m not mistaken, Minnesota has a shot at clinching the NFC North with a win against the Jets and a Detroit loss. The Vikings have shown resilience in every game they’ve played (except for one, tee-hee-hee) and I expect them to earn a win at home against a desperate Jets team. The Vikings still don’t “feel” like a Super Bowl contender, but they are easily the best showing in the NFC North. I can’t say the same about the Jets in their division (cue scary music and lighting flashes of the Bills and Dolphins.)
Steelers @ Falcons
11 a.m. Sunday
Speaking about being desperate, neither Pittsburgh nor Atlanta is over .500, and they sorely need to get there if they plan to stay in the playoff race. The Steelers’ hopes of catching up to the Bengals and the Ravens will certainly be improved with a win over the Falcons, but they more than likely need to win out the rest of their season if they hope to play in January.
Broncos @ Ravens
11 a.m. Sunday
Sports media isn’t done clowning on Russell Wilson’s joke of a contract with Denver, and they won’t be until he starts playing better. Don’t expect that to happen this week against Baltimore, which after a tough loss against Jacksonville the week prior is looking to beat up on a bad Broncos team.
Packers @ Bears
11 a.m. Sunday
Division football is a different kind of beast, so it’s difficult to decide who will win between the 4-8 Packers and the 3-9 Bears. The thought of an Aaron Rodgers-less postseason is very enticing, but I would say it comes down to who makes fewer mistakes. Under that pitiful standard, we’ll see the Packers rise ever so slightly above the Bears.
Jaguars @ Lions
11 a.m. Sunday
Both teams will enter their matchup at 4-7, but I’m afraid a win for either team won’t count for much in the grand playoff picture. I expect Detroit to give them all kinds of hell offensively, but its defense (or lack thereof) will hand Jacksonville the win.
Browns @ Texans
11 a.m. Sunday
Poor Houston currently has the worst record in professional football and it’s going to sink even lower with a loss to Cleveland. I’m sure few expected this bad of a turnout from the Texans this year, but that’s what a comatose front office will get you. 1-10-1, here they come.
Commanders @ Giants
11 a.m. Sunday
The NFC East is the most competitive division in football, and with Eagles riding high with the best record in the league (10-1), it’s crunch time for anyone else hoping to catch up. While it would better for Dallas if Washington stole a win here, I think the Giants have just enough to squeeze past the Commanders. Big Blue hasn’t beaten a division rival yet, so take that for what you will.
Titans @ Eagles
11 a.m. Sunday
The Eagles did what the Cowboys couldn’t when they put Green Bay away and earned their 10th win of the season on Sunday. More than anything, I want to give this game to Tennessee, but Philadelphia is playing with enough confidence to carry it well into the postseason. Philly wins, and I need to go brush my teeth now to get that taste out of my mouth.
Seahawks @ Rams
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Both teams still have a shot at division title, even with the 49ers starting to gain momentum, but the Rams are second to last in the NFC, missing the bottom spot only because Chicago likes to lose a little more than the Rams do. The Rams have been lifeless the past month or so, and I don’t expect a loss to Seattle to change things around much. How the mighty have fallen.
Dolphins @ 49ers
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Many sports journalists are calling this a possible Super Bowl preview, but I still don’t have enough faith in the 49ers. San Francisco is winning, yes, but beating up on the Saints doesn’t impress me as much as it used to. Miami is having a prolific year and when it walks out with a win, we’re going to have to have a serious discussion about who really is the most dynamic AFC team in the league.
Chiefs @ Bengals
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Nobody wants to see America’s Team beating up on Indy, but who wouldn’t love to see two of the most potent AFC threats go head-to-head in prime time? This should be the SNF game of the week, but whatever. KC wins because it is the most complete team in the NFL. Don’t go counting out Cincinnati, though. We all remember what happened last time.
Chargers @ Raiders
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Both teams are coming off a win and both will be praying for a Chiefs loss as they go head-to-head for another promising in-division matchup. I can see the Raiders putting on a show on their home turf, but LA QB Justin Herbert is playing with confidence and aggression and is keenly aware that his Bolts are only a few games behind Kansas City. The Chargers leave Las Vegas with a couple of hangovers and win to boot.
Colts @ Cowboys
6:20 p.m. Sunday
Some are calling this a trap game for the Cowboys, but with Colts QB Matt Ryan’s inability to move around the pocket and his lack of offensive weapons, Big D’s defense is going to feast in prime time in its home stadium. I love seeing my team serve someone a nice, timely beatdown, but I feel this matchup is just going to make me depressed for Colts fans.
Saints @ Buccaneers
6:15 p.m. Monday
I tell you: The NFC South is a mess right now. The Bucs are 2-1 in the South and currently leading the division with only five wins, and the Saints are on the bottom with a 1-2 divisional record and only four wins. The NFC South is basically up for grabs at this point. Does Tom Brady have any more last-minute tricks up his shoulder pad? Probably, at least enough for a win here.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who doesn’t understand why the Chiefs/Bengals game wasn’t flexed to Sunday Night Football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.